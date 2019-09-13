5 places in Las Vegas that are making magic with maple

Chefs putting syrupy touches on entrees (French toast, chicken and waffles), an appetizer, a sweet treat and a drink (with candied bacon).

(STRAT)

Blvd & Main Taphouse

This new French toast at Blvd & Main is made with sourdough bread dipped in buttermilk egg batter and a bourbon-infused dark-brown sugar syrup and topped with almonds, maple whipped cream and bacon, $11.

The STRAT, 800-789-9436, stratospherehotel.com

Cut

Cut’s Salmon Creek pork belly is glazed with a 10-spice maple-hoisin gastrique and served with smoky shallot purée, mustard seeds and sesame-orange dressing, $22.

Palazzo, 702-607-6300, venetian.com

STK

STK’s sweet-potato doughnuts are glazed in a mixture of bourbon and maple, sprinkled with crushed pecans and served with vanilla Chantilly, $15.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Alder & Birch

The Alder & Birch Maple Manhattan is a mix of Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whisky, maple syrup, Angostura bitters and sweet vermouth, garnished with a candied bacon strip, $10.

The Orleans, 702-365-7111, orleanscasino.com

Cafe Americano

A fried chicken breast and thigh are piled atop a black pepper and sweet potato waffle and finished with bourbon-infused maple syrup, $36.

Caesars Palace, 702-650-5921, cafeamericanovegas.com

