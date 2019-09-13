5 places in Las Vegas that are making magic with maple

Blvd & Main Taphouse
This new French toast at Blvd & Main is made with sourdough bread dipped in buttermilk egg batter and a bourbon-infused dark-brown sugar syrup and topped with almonds, maple whipped cream and bacon, $11.
The STRAT, 800-789-9436, stratospherehotel.com
Cut
Cut’s Salmon Creek pork belly is glazed with a 10-spice maple-hoisin gastrique and served with smoky shallot purée, mustard seeds and sesame-orange dressing, $22.
Palazzo, 702-607-6300, venetian.com
STK
STK’s sweet-potato doughnuts are glazed in a mixture of bourbon and maple, sprinkled with crushed pecans and served with vanilla Chantilly, $15.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
Alder & Birch
The Alder & Birch Maple Manhattan is a mix of Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whisky, maple syrup, Angostura bitters and sweet vermouth, garnished with a candied bacon strip, $10.
The Orleans, 702-365-7111, orleanscasino.com
Cafe Americano
A fried chicken breast and thigh are piled atop a black pepper and sweet potato waffle and finished with bourbon-infused maple syrup, $36.
Caesars Palace, 702-650-5921, cafeamericanovegas.com
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.