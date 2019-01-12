5 places in Las Vegas that elevate the humble chicken dinner

Five places to find the best version of a chicken dinner in Las Vegas.

NoMad Restaurant

The signature whole roasted chicken here ($94) is large enough to feed two and decadent enough to seem at home in this gorgeous, library-style dining room. It’s stuffed with foie gras, black truffles and brioche, and the dark meat is fricasseed.

NoMad Hotel at Park MGM, 702-730-6785, thenomadhotel.com/las-vegas

Big Chicken

The chicken sandwiches here ($7.25-$9.19) may not be quite as big as owner Shaquille O’Neal, but they’re definitely large. More importantly, the quality of the ingredients and creativity of flavor combos such as Shaq Fu BBQ (kimchi, pork belly, Korean barbecue sauce), Big Aristotle (muenster, crispy onions, bacon, Memphis barbecue sauce) and Superman (Swiss cheese, smashed avocado, barbecue ranch) are much better than most counter service sandwich shops.

4480 Paradise Road, 702-675-3333, bigchicken.com

Harvest by Roy Ellamar

Chef Roy Ellamar describes his half chicken ($37) as “a Harvest classic that will remain untouched,” no matter how the menu may change seasonally. It’s an all-natural, pasture-raised chicken from Temecula, California, that’s brined in CraftHaus Saison and then smoked over hay.

Bellagio, 702-693-8865, bellagio.com

China Tang

This MGM Grand Chinese restaurant creates its signature Hammer Chicken ($108) by stuffing a bird with mushrooms, pork belly, ginger, shallot and garlic before wrapping it in a dried lotus leaf and clay, and baking it for more than five hours. Finally, the dish is doused in rosé wine and lit ablaze tableside as the table host uses a hammer to crack the clay open.

MGM Grand, 702-891-7380, mgmgrand.com

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

The signature chicken here, brined for 27 hours and dredged in secret spices before it’s fried, is available two ways. You can get a half bird along with honey hot sauce ($26), or have it on a cheddar cheese waffle with chilled spiced watermelon and bourbon maple syrup ($36).

The Venetian, 702-297-6541, runchickenrun.com

