5 places in Las Vegas that get creative with pretzels

Versatile doughy snack can be a simple garnish, a bread, or it can fill the entire plate.

bBd’s Beers Burgers Desserts

Palace Station’s rock ‘n’ roll burger joint is best known for its four styles of burgers. But don’t pass on sides, particularly the bacon-pretzel crusted mac and cheese, made with cavatappi and hefeweizen cheese sauce, $9.

Palace Station, 702-221-6513, eatbbds.com

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar

The Food Network star who owns this joint is often larger than life, and the “Cheesecake Challenge” at his Linq restaurant follows in his footsteps. It’s an entire half of a marble-style cheesecake, topped with hot fudge, potato chips and pretzels, $13.50.

The Linq, 702-794-3139, caesars.com/linq

Topgolf

A monster pretzel acts as a compartmentalized serving tray for this high-tech driving range’s snack board. You’ll find sopressata, jalapeno sausage, porchetta, pepper jack and cheddar cheese, gala apples, red grapes, blackberries and candied pecans tucked among the strands of dough, with Dijon mustard and Pabst Blue Ribbon cheese sauce on the side, $25.

4627 Koval Lane, 702-933-8458, topgolf.com/us/las-vegas

7th & Carson

Among the new dishes consulting chef Sam DeMarco has introduced at this downtown mainstay is the Big Dipper Sandwich: shaved smoked brisket on pretzel bread with horseradish cream and au jus. And the chef (Sammy D to his friends) is happy to sub mushrooms for the beef to create a vegetarian option, $15.

616 E. Carson Ave., 702-868-3355, 7thandcarson.com

CraftHaus Brewery

How’s this for beer & pretzels: The pretzel offered at CraftHaus’ original Henderson brewery as well as its new Arts District space is actually made from spent grain used to brew the beer. The finished product is topped with “everything bagel” seasoning, and is available with a side of beer cheese and bacon jam, $4 and up.

7350 Eastgate Road, 702-462-5934, crafthausbrewery.com