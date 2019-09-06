(Gen3 Hospitality )

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway

This Wynn Las Vegas restaurant puts an Asian spin on a Mexican staple with its salmon sashimi tostada. The crispy tostada is topped with raw salmon, pickled red onions, avocado and jalapeno and drizzled with a sesame soy dressing, $17.

Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-7375, lacavelv.com

Holsteins Shakes and Buns

Just because you’re cutting back on red meat doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a good burger. The Captain Hook Burger at Holsteins tops seared salmon with remoulade sauce, smoked salmon, arugula and pickled shallots, $17.50.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7940, holsteinsburgers.com

Seafood Shack

Treasure Island’s Seafood Shack seems geared toward those who just can’t enough seafood. Case in point: the lobster-stuffed salmon, which comes baked and topped with lobster cream sauce, $39.

Treasure Island, 702-894-7349, treasureisland.com

Flights

Alex Hult, founder and CEO of Flights, grew up in Sweden, and we’re told his restaurants’ grilled salmon is “as Swedish as it comes.” The fish comes served with a summer potato salad made with melted butter, spinach and cream and is topped with a light citrus and dill sauce before it’s finished with salmon roe, $19.

Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, 702-268-7264, vegas.flightsrestaurants.com

Spago

Some classics never go out of style, and Wolfgang Puck’s signature smoked salmon pizza is certainly one of those dishes. Get the basic version, with dill cream and red onions, or splurge for some dollops of kaluga sturgeon caviar, $39 or $75.

Bellagio, 702-693-8181, wolfgangpuck.com