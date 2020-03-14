5 places in Las Vegas to enjoy sensational sliders

Five places in Las Vegas that make little sammies with beef, chicken, ahi tuna or portobellos.

(Boyd Gaming)

Holsteins Shakes and Buns

For Holsteins’ ahi sliders, seared tuna is topped with Asian slaw, sandwiched between slices of marinated cucumber and drizzled with chili mayo, $15.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

VegeNation

VegeNation’s Downtown Tony sliders top portobello mushrooms with vegetable slaw and sriracha aioli; they’re served with fries, $13.

626 E. Carson Ave. and 10075 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

La Cave serves its signature beef filet crostini on top of crispy baguette slices and tops them with blue cheese and truffle cream, $26.

Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-7375, lacavelv.com

Bailiwick All-American Pub & Eatery

Bailiwick’s Buffalo chicken sliders are made with hand-breaded chicken tenders, Buffalo hot sauce, buttermilk blue cheese, butter lettuce, tomato and shaved celery on potato slider rolls, $11.

The Orleans, 702-365-7111, orleanscasino.com

STK

STK’s Lil’ Brgs are made with wagyu beef and special sauce on sesame seed buns, $29; truffles or foie gras $10 extra.

