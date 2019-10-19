5 places in Las Vegas to find lamb dishes

Whether it’s bone-in chops, a whole leg, taco filling or the base for Bolognese, this meat is sweet.

Grilled lamb chops at Locale. (Eugene Dela Cruz)

Locale Italian Kitchen

Grilled bone-in lamb chops with mint is a classic combination, offered with an Italian touch at the valley’s newest neighborhood Italian hot spot. Chef Nicole Brisson adds hints of lemon and flavorful Castelventrano olives, $36.

7995 Blue Diamond Road, 702-330-0404, localelv.com

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

Lunch at this classic French outpost of master chef Jean Joho is one of the most affordable ways to enjoy a meal with one of the finest views in town. The Moroccan lamb burger from that menu comes topped with a helping of the Basque condiment piperade and accompanied by fingerling potato chips, $22.

Paris Las Vegas, 702-948-6937, eiffeltowerrestaurant.com

Chica

Chef Lorena Garcia first puts her signature Latin touch on a rack of lamb by encrusting it with pepitas, or pumpkin seeds. She then serves it with grilled calabaza, squash blossoms and mole verde, $34.

The Venetian, 702-805-8472, chicarestaurant.com

Scarpetta

The Cosmo’s Italian restaurant offers tagliatelle pasta in a lamb Bolognese sauce. It’s topped with a hearty dollop of burrata cheese with a light hint of truffle, $30.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7960, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Carson Kitchen

The lamb gyro tacos with tzatziki, feta and tomato have been a menu favorite at this pioneering downtown restaurant since day one. A whimsical dish with a foodie’s attention to detail, there may be no better illustration of what made the late Kerry Simon a one-of-a-kind Las Vegas treasure, $12.

124 S. Sixth St., 702-473-9523, carsonkitchen.com

