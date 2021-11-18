62°F
5 places in Las Vegas to get a taste of fall food and drink

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2021 - 8:29 am
 
We may have had a mild autumn, but there’s no denying the nip that’s now in the air, so local restaurants are bringing out their best soul-warming seasonal dishes and drinks. Here are a few:

Cavatelli

These little elongated shells — “little hollows,” translated from the Italian — have a heartier feel that’s just right for fall, and so is the way they’re served at Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails, 7995 Blue Diamond Road: with butternut squash, sage brown butter sauce, coffee-roasted pepita seeds and whipped ricotta, $15.

Mushroom and biscuit pot pie

Mushrooms, pearl onions, peas, carrots and a house-made cheddar biscuit make up the mushroom and biscuit pot pie at Boom Bang Fine Foods & Cocktails, 75 S. Valle Verde Drive in Henderson, $19. Add a Cornish hen for $7 more.

Pumpkin and lobster ravioli

STK Steakhouse at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas prepares this dish with tender pasta pillows stuffed with lobster and sprinkled with crispy shallots and serves it with roasted pumpkin soup on the side, $29.

The Aristocrat

Primrose at Park MGM’s limited-time autumn cocktail blends Benedictine with Lillet Blanc, Hennessey cognac, Laird’s Applejack brandy and dashes of orange curacao, topped with an apple slice, nutmeg and a flower, $12.

Duck confit

A favorite dish from The Black Sheep at 8680 W. Warm Springs Road, this entree also includes yellow curry couscous with sauteed Chinese broccoli, lap ceong sausage and charred plum sauce, $28.

