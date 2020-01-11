5 places in Las Vegas to get finger lickin’ fried chicken

Crispy fried comfort food can come with sides, be served atop a waffle or have some ethnic influence.

Hattie B’s (Alan Weiner)

Momofuku

David Chang’s local incarnation of his groundbreaking ramen and bao spot recently introduced a new fried chicken recipe that combines American, Malaysian and Korean influences. While it’s available for dinner, one of the best lunch deals on the Strip pairs two pieces with kimchi potato salad and a beer for $25.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-2663, vegas.momofuku.com

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

Eric and Bruce Bromberg’s matzo fried chicken is a mainstay of their Blue Ribbon restaurants. But the Japanese spin on it offered here, made with a touch of togarashi seasoning and accompanied by wasabi honey for dipping, takes it to another level, $30.

Red Rock Resort, 702-797-7444, blueribbonrestaurants.com

Giada

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis offers Italian fried chicken at her eponymous Cromwell restaurant. The cacciatore style dish is available as a single-person serving, or a shareable version for two, $38 and $58.

The Cromwell, 855-442-3271, caesars.com/cromwell

Crazy Horse 3

If anyone questions the charge from this gentlemen’s club when it appears on your credit card statement, tell them you only visit the place for the 24-hour kitchen. Its fried chicken is offered atop bacon waffles, with maple syrup, berry butter and powdered sugar, $14.

3525 W. Russell Road, 702-602-6760, crazyhorse3.com.

Hattie B’s

For a true taste of hot chicken, there’s no place in town with more Nashville cred than Hattie B’s, in the Block 16 Food Hall at The Cosmo. Available in sandwiches, tenders or plates, it comes in five levels of spice, from mild to “shut the cluck up,” or in un-spiced traditional Southern, $12-$19.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7000, cosmopolitanoflasvegas.com.