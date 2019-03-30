5 places in Las Vegas to get flaming foods

STK

Caramelized bananas are flambeed tableside, piled atop buttermilk pancakes and finished with vanilla ice cream and a rum glaze for a shareable brunch dish, $20.

11261 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, 702-625-5216, thestovelv.com

STK

Deserving of its own hashtag, #thecloud is a bright pink puff of cotton candy enveloping angel food cake, fresh strawberries, white chocolate cremèux and strawberry ice cream, torched tableside, the cotton candy melting away to reveal the dessert inside, $20. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Nacho Daddy

Nacho Daddy’s Flaming Fajitas, which are flamed tableside, are available with shrimp, filet mignon, chicken or a combination and are served with peppers and onions, cherry tomato pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole rice and refried beans, ranging from $16.95 for chicken for one to $31.95 for filet mignon for two.

Multiple locations, nachodaddy.com

China Tang

A China Tang signature dish, Hammer Chicken, is stuffed with mushrooms, pork belly, ginger, shallots and garlic, wrapped in a dried lotus leaf and clay and baked for more than five hours; it’s doused with rose wine and lit ablaze tableside before being cracked open, $95.

MGM Grand, 702-891-3110, mgmgrand.com

Morimoto

Fiery Chocolate Tart starts with a sphere of dark chocolate sorbet, marshmallow and salted caramel ganache which, when spiced rum is set alight and poured over, devolves into a melty, gooey melange, $20.

MGM Grand, 702-891-3001, mgmgrand.com