Jeff Green

Partage

Offering visually stunning, avant garde French cuisine in the heart of Chinatown, at a fraction of the price of its nearest competitors on the Strip, Partage is one of the valley’s hidden gems. While the various tasting menus are well worth exploring, the braised octopus in a mini purple potato shell, pan-seared potatoes, garlic, parsley and fennel compote is found on the a la carte menu, $15.

3839 Spring Mountain Road, 702-582-5852, partagevegas.com

Water Grill

The Strip’s hottest new seafood spot, located in the space that previously housed Spago, is drawing rave reviews for its raw bar. But don’t overlook the rest of the menu, including the charcoal grilled wild Spanish octopus, served with tomato, feta and niçoise olives, $21.

The Forum Shops, 702-832-4777, watergrill.com

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

The Ferraro family have been sharing tastes of various Italian regions with Las Vegas for 34 years. Their octopus is prepared with a Sicilian spin, and served with capers, black olives and potatoes, $16.

4480 Paradise Road, 702-364-5300, ferraroslasvegas.com

Shark

If you look beyond Bobby Flay’s inaugural sushi bar, you’ll discover some equally exciting cooked dishes at his new restaurant Shark at the Palms. Among them is charred octopus, which the Iron Chef serves up with clementine, gooseberries, bacon and Marcona almonds, $22.

The Palms, 702-942-7777, palms.com

Americana

This Desert Shores restaurant offers its elevated dining alongside the shores of the man-made Lake Jacqueline. It’s a great setting for enjoying charred octopus with asparagus-wrapped potato and aleppo sauce, $18.

2620 Regatta Drive, 702-331-5565, americanalasvegas.com