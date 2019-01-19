5 places in Las Vegas to indulge your love of cheese

Five restaurants that serve some of the best cheeses in town.

Esther’s Kitchen

Celebrate National Cheese Lovers Day on Sunday — or any other day — with this curated selection of Nevada blue cheese (from Sand Hill Dairy in Fallon), Tallegio DOP, Umbricone (red wine-washed sheep’s milk cheese), Boschetto al Tartufo (with truffles) and ricotta salata (aged sheep’s ricotta from Sardinia), $14, or $24 with charcuterie and charred sourdough.

1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., 702-570-7864, estherslv.com

The Kitchen at Atomic

The two varieties featured on the Cheese Monger’s Special vary, but currently are MouCo ColoRouge from Colorado, right, and Fleur du Maquis from Corsica, served with honeycomb and toast, $16. Others have included Shropshire Bleu, cheeses from Central Coast Creamery in California and Beehive Cheeses from Utah.

927 Fremont St., 702-534-3223, kitchenatatomic.vegas

Cipriani’s

Cipriani’s signature baked tagliolini with Praga ham, offered during lunch and dinner, is long strands of pasta, about 5/64-inch wide, tossed with the ham, house-made bechamel sauce and a generous layer of Parmesan cheese and broiled until golden, $29.

Plaza Shops, Wynn Las Vegas, 702-342-9600, wynnlasvegas.com

STK

STK offers three versions of mac and cheese: traditional (made with ditalini, mascarpone, bechamel sauce, white cheddar, Gruyere, bread crumbs and seasonings), one with lobster and one with shaved truffles on top, $15 each.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Culinary Dropout

Provolone cheese is used for the fondue part of this shareable appetizer served with soft pretzel nuggets for dipping, $12.

Hard Rock Hotel, 702-522-8100, hardrockhotel.com