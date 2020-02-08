5 places in Las Vegas to satisfy a craving for sausage

18bin
As a New Orleans transplant, chef Jenn Landry knows jambalaya. Her recipe features both spicy andouille and Cajun sausage alongside herb marinated chicken, $12.
107 E. Charleston Blvd., 702-202-2484, 18binlv.com
True Food Kitchen
This health-conscious chain, which will officially open its second Las Vegas location at the Forum Shops at Caesars on Wednesday, offers a chicken sausage pizza. Other toppings include crushed organic DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted fennel and smoked gouda, $17.
Downtown Summerlin, 702-863-1000; Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-340-2600, truefoodkitchen.com
Virgil’s Real Barbecue
The sausage biscuit breakfast sandwich at The Linq Promenade’s barbecue spot offers a large link of andouille sausage with eggs, cheese and tomatillo sauce. It’s accompanied by home fries and sliced watermelon, $14.
The Linq Promenade, 702-389-7400, virgilsbbq.com
Hofbrauhaus
Riesenbratwurst roughly translates to “giant sausage,” so you probably won’t be hungry after finishing this sandwich. The German beer hall serves the pork link with imported sauerkraut and spicy homemade onion mustard on French bread, $16.
4510 Paradise Road, 702-853-2337, hofbrauhauslasvegas.com
Mabel’s BBQ
Iron Chef Michael Symon celebrates his hometown of Cleveland by offering its local J&J kielbasa in a sandwich at his Palms barbecue restaurant. Try it on a hoagie roll with his signature Cleveland barbecue sauce and poppyseed coleslaw, $13.
Palms, 702-944-5931, mabelsbbqlv.com