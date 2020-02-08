5 places in Las Vegas to satisfy a craving for sausage

Spicy or mild, sausage can be an ingredient that adds jazz to a bowl of jambalaya or a pizza; it can also make for a hearty sandwich.

The kielbasa at Mabel's BBQ. (Palms Casino Resort)

18bin

As a New Orleans transplant, chef Jenn Landry knows jambalaya. Her recipe features both spicy andouille and Cajun sausage alongside herb marinated chicken, $12.

107 E. Charleston Blvd., 702-202-2484, 18binlv.com

True Food Kitchen

This health-conscious chain, which will officially open its second Las Vegas location at the Forum Shops at Caesars on Wednesday, offers a chicken sausage pizza. Other toppings include crushed organic DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted fennel and smoked gouda, $17.

Downtown Summerlin, 702-863-1000; Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-340-2600, truefoodkitchen.com

Virgil’s Real Barbecue

The sausage biscuit breakfast sandwich at The Linq Promenade’s barbecue spot offers a large link of andouille sausage with eggs, cheese and tomatillo sauce. It’s accompanied by home fries and sliced watermelon, $14.

The Linq Promenade, 702-389-7400, virgilsbbq.com

Hofbrauhaus

Riesenbratwurst roughly translates to “giant sausage,” so you probably won’t be hungry after finishing this sandwich. The German beer hall serves the pork link with imported sauerkraut and spicy homemade onion mustard on French bread, $16.

4510 Paradise Road, 702-853-2337, hofbrauhauslasvegas.com

Mabel’s BBQ

Iron Chef Michael Symon celebrates his hometown of Cleveland by offering its local J&J kielbasa in a sandwich at his Palms barbecue restaurant. Try it on a hoagie roll with his signature Cleveland barbecue sauce and poppyseed coleslaw, $13.

Palms, 702-944-5931, mabelsbbqlv.com