Food

5 places in Las Vegas to savor peachy summer dishes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2019 - 1:04 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2019 - 1:07 pm

Carson Kitchen

Beer and peaches? Why not? Carson Kitchen’s Peach Upside-Down Cake has a top layer of peach jam infused with CraftHaus Zitrone Gose (which also is used in the cake), and is served slightly warm, with whipped mascarpone and lime zest, $9.

124 S. Sixth St.; 702-473-9523, carsonkitchen.com

Scotch 80 Prime

At Scotch 80 Prime, peach wedges are tossed with chunks of heirloom tomato in a balsamic reduction, showered with fresh basil and served with burrata topped with almond crumble, $19.

The Palms, 702-942-7777, thepalms.com

Kitchen Table Squared

The Peaches & Cream pancakes served at Kitchen Table Squared are buttermilk cakes crowned with caramelized peaches, creme Anglaise, whipped cream and powdered sugar, $12.

The Gramercy, 9205 W. Russell Road, and 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, kitchentablesquared.com

Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen

Beaumont’s bakes peaches with batter and crumble in a hot skillet until they form a sizzling cobbler, then adds a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of bourbon-caramel sauce, $7.

Texas Station, 702-631-1000, texasstation.sclv.com

Ada’s

Ada’s Market Salad combines the best of the market, with a melange of fresh peaches, hazelnuts, ricotta and mustards, $15.

Tivoli Village, 702-463-7433, adaslv.com

