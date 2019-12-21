Rock shrimp tempura at Nobu Restaurant. (Nobu Restaurant)

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Sammy’s Tequila Shrimp is a spirited dish made with Baja shrimp, garlic and tequila-lime sauce and served with Mexican dirty rice, $24.95 as an entree, or $14.95 as an appetizer, which is half-off during happy hour from 3-5 p.m. weekdays.

Miracle Mile Shops, 702-385-2226, cabowabocantina.com

Mesa Grill

Mesa Grill’s tiger shrimp are tucked into a roasted garlic corn tamale and served with cilantro sauce, $19.

Caesars Palace, 702-731-7731, caesars.com

Giada

Shrimp are the basis for Giada De Laurentiis’ famous lemon spaghetti, which has a creamy mascarpone sauce finished with basil, $34.

The Cromwell, 855-442-3271, caesars.com

Nobu Restaurant

Nobu’s rock shrimp tempura can be finished in a creamy spicy version, as shown here, or with butter-ponzu or jalapeno, $30.

Caesars Palace, 702-785-6628, caesars.com

Trevi Italian Restaurant

Shrimp have a starring role in Trevi’s signature dish, Linguine al Frutti di Mare, with lobster, scallops, mussels, tomatoes and scallions in a creamy seafood sauce, $31.

The Forum Shops at Caesars, 702-735-.4663, trevi-italian.com