5 places in Las Vegas where pomegranate brings the zing

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

This salad on Yardbird’s Thanksgiving menu is a mix of pears, pomegranate and arugula with rosemary-scented peanuts, buttermilk blue cheese and honeycomb yogurt dressing, $16, Thanksgiving only.

The Venetian, 702-297-6541, venetian.com

Ghost Donkey

The not-so-secret secret spot at The Cosmopolitan specializes in mezcal and tequila, and its Stone Wall contains both: Espolon Reposado tequila and Montelobos Mezcal, with Pama pomegranate and habanero cider, garnished with an apple slice and pomegranate seeds, $17.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7000, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Chica

Chica’s avocado toast starts with toasted ancient-grains bread from Bouchon Bakery, which is topped with avocado mousse, sliced avocado, pomegranate seeds, pickled Fresno chilies, watermelon radish and toasted pumpkin seeds, $13 during brunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekends.

The Venetian, 702-805-8472, venetian.com

Best Ice Cream

The twin tart notes of pomegranate and grapefruit are paired in this sorbet at Best, which is inside Ada’s and specializes in freshly made, chef-driven seasonal flavors — and it’s dairy free, $4 per scoop, or $2 on Tuesdays.

Ada’s, Tivoli Village, 702-463-7433, bestcreamery.com

Oakville Steakhouse

The Tropicana’s steakhouse serves its Colorado lamb chops atop charred eggplant and with tri-colored peewee potatoes, confit baby tomatoes and flourishes of mint and pomegranate sauces, $49.

Tropicana, 702-739-2376, troplv.com