Celebrity chef Lorena Garcia adds some signature Venezuelan flair to the tacos at her Venetian outpost. Options include carne asada brisket, chicken, shrimp, fish and crispy potato, $17-$18 for three.

The Venetian, 702-805-8472, chicalasvegas.com

This creative Henderson spot offers several varieties of tacos, including al pastor pork belly, duck confit, blackened salmon, butter poached shrimp, beer-battered fish, barbacoa and chipotle chicken. And for Cinco de Mayo weekend, a featured special is shrimp in Kona Brewing’s Fire Rock Pale Ale batter, $10-17 per order.

1770 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, 702-263-0136, servedlv.com

This locally-based chain offers nine styles of crispy and soft tacos at its three valley locations. Highlights include the flaming shrimp tacos that arrive at your table sizzling, and beer-battered lobster tacos, $11-$17 per order.

Multiple locations, nachodaddy.com

You can’t really call them “street tacos” when the street in question is The Linq Promenade. But you gotta love it when Chayo offers beef, chicken and carnitas tacos in grab-and-go form from a cart on its patio, which it’s doing once again this weekend, $4.

The Linq Promenade, 702-691-3773, chayolv.com

While the Strip is known for higher-end creations, these guys (with two Las Vegas Boulevard locations) are about as legit as it gets. Their nine taco options include lengua (tongue), cabeza (beef head), buche (pork stomach) and tripa (beef guts), $2.40 or $2.60 apiece, depending on location.

Multiple locations, tacoselgordobc.com

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.