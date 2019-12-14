5 places in Las Vegas with delicious takes on pork belly

Try them all: Korean barbecue-style, on a bun, in a bowl of ramen or rice, or simply braised or roasted.

The Kitchen at Atomic's braised pork belly (Eugene Dela Cruz)

Best Friend

Celebrity chef Roy Choi offers a Korean spin on BBQ pork at his hip Park MGM spot, located behind what looks like the walk-in fridge of a big-city bodega. It’s a combination of thinly sliced belly and shoulder, served with a spicy and sweet fermented red pepper sauce known as kochujang, then sprinkled with sesame seeds, $26.

Park MGM, 702-730-6770, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

Mott 32

Palazzo’s beautiful high-end Chinese restaurant is known for large-format options such as its whole duck and traditional bite-sized dim sum. But don’t overlook the delicious cubes of crispy roasted pork belly, which contrast with the pig’s crunchy skin and tender meat, $22.

Palazzo, 702-607-3232, mott32.com

Every Grain

James Beard Award semifinalist Sheridan Su’s tiny new restaurant is an unassuming space dedicated primarily to a single dish. It’s a combination of black, brown, white and glutinous rice made with braised, minced pork belly, available with various toppings, $13.

1430 E. Charleston Blvd., eateverygrain.com

Momofuku

It’s hard to decide which Momofuku dish offers a better pork fix: the pork belly bao bun or the shoyu pork ramen. Fortunately, now you can get both, along with a beer, for one low price on the new lunch menu, $25.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-2663, vegas.momofuku.com

The Kitchen at Atomic

The upscale sister restaurant of downtown’s quintessential dive bar has been surprising people with its refined upscale offerings since it opened. The braised pork belly comes with balsamic berries and braised fennel in a pork and citrus au jus, $15.

927 Fremont St., 702-534-3223, kitchenatatomic.vegas

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates Palazzo.