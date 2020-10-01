5 places to bite into great onion rings in Southern Nevada

This delicious fried comfort food can take many forms — strings, petals or chips — great ones abound in the Las Vegas area if you know where to look.

You may usually want fries with that, but sometimes it’s great to break out of the mold with a plate of golden onion rings — or straws, or petals, or chips. Really good ones abound across Southern Nevada, but here are five of the best:

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews may be a new kid in town, but its beer-battered onion rings already are collecting fans because they’re just right — not too thick, not too thin and always crispy. Town Square, sickiesburgers.com

Sure, you go to Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab for the stone crab — or maybe for a nice steak — but Joe’s crispy onion strings are superlative because they live up to their name and, even better, come piled high on the plate. The Forum Shops at Caesars, joes.net

The Onion Ring Tower at Yard House is a fan favorite because the beer-battered rings are coated with Parmesan cheese and served with a choice of ranches — chipotle or buttermilk. Town Square, The Linq Promenade and Red Rock Resort, yardhouse.com

Bobby Flay’s known for doing a whole lot of things well, so why should his onion rings be any different? The Buttermilk Onion Rings at Bobby’s Burger Palace are double-dipped for extra crunch and served with ranch dipping sauce for that crack factor. CityCenter, bobbysburgerpalace.com

And speaking of crack: White Castle has that effect on some people, but while you’re indulging in those diminutive burgers, don’t overlook the onion chips. Breaded instead of battered, they’re crunchy, with a slight sweetness that nicely balances the spicy dipping sauce. Best Western Plus Casino Royale; 107 N. Fourth St.; 4501 Paradise Road, whitecastlelasvegas.com

