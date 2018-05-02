5 places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas

Tacos will be frying and tequila flowing all over Southern Nevada on Saturday — Cinco de Mayo — and here are five sure bets for your celebration.

Shrimp and honey salad (courtesy Pancho's Mexican Restaurant)

COURTESY Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant offers traditional Mexican fare in an upscale yet classically styled restaurant, modeled after a Mexican hacienda.

Patrons walk to Beer Park at Paris Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 1, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo)

Jalapeno margarita (courtesy Pancho's Mexican Restaurant)

Leticia Mitchell, owner and chef, posed in the foyer of her self-named restaurant in Tivoli Village Jan. 8, 2018. Her first eatery has enjoyed nine years of success in the Centennial area. In fall 2017, she opened this one. (Jan Hogan/View)

The emphasis will be more on agave than hops when Beer Park’s festivities kick off at 7 p.m. The rooftop spot at Paris Las Vegas will feature the Grand Slam Peacharita, a mix of Sauza Hornitos blanco, peach nectar and citrus spritzer, $11, and pitchers of margaritas, $44. Food specials will include chile verde nachos made with pork braised in Montejo beer, Hatch green chile, cheese sauce, baked beans, herb cream and cotija cheese, $13.95, and the Mexican-style dog, a Bavarian sausage wrapped in bacon and topped with jalapenos, onions and mayo, $10.95. A mariachi band will begin playing at 7, Hornitos tequila models will offer samples from 7 to 10 p.m. and other activities include pinatas, games and a late-night DJ.

El Segundo Sol at Fashion Show mall will start the party rolling Friday and continue through Sunday but most of the action will be on the day itself. The restaurant’s Loco Hour drink deals, normally available only in the bar during certain hours, will be served throughout the restaurant all day and into the evening on Saturday, with $5.50 margaritas, $4 sangria ($15 for a pitcher), $4 El Jimador shots, $5 Herradura and Casa Noble shots, $4 bottles of Corona and Corona Light, $7 shot and beer combos and $3 select drafts. A mariachi band will perform from 4 to 6 and 9 to 11 p.m., with a DJ from 6 to 9 p.m. Loco Hour drink specials will be available in the bar on Friday and Sunday.

Leticia’s Cocina at Tivoli Village will let loose from 3 to 11 p.m. with festival food such as street tacos, grilled corn and churros, margaritas and beer, face painting for kids, live bands and a show featuring more than 100 classic cars.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin will serve its regular menu, such as Enchiladas Suizas, $15.95 at lunch or $19.95 at dinner, and wahoo fish tacos, $16.95/$18.95. Shots of Patron Barrel Select Reposado will be $6.95 throughout the restaurant. A mariachi band will perform from noon to 5 p.m., with live music by Siana King beginning at 7.

At least 10 taco trucks, serving burritos and tortas as well as tacos, will be part of the family-friendly bash beginning at 4 p.m. at Texas Station. There also will be vendors selling Mexican candies, ice cream, aguas frescas and other goodies, as well as Mexican artisans selling goods and live music including strolling entertainers.

