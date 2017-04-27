5 places to eat in Las Vegas

Bringing the Beard House home

Following his recent appearance at the James Beard House in New York, Costa di Mare executive chef Mark LoRusso is showcasing the menu he prepared there at his restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas. The prix-fixe menu, the multiple courses of which include the crudo tasting of cuttlefish “cappellini,” prawns, Sicilian amberjack and palomita, is $195, with wine pairings $110. Call 702-770-3463.

Cooking for kids

Cooking demonstrations, traditional food vendors, art, music, a petting zoo and magicians will be part of the Children’s Day celebration during the annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $6 for adults and children 3 and older, and advance tickets are available at Mariana’s Supermarkets and the Springs Preserve box office. Visit springspreserve.org

A walk with wine

Wine Under the Stars, with tastings of wines from around the world and benefiting Spread the Word Nevada, a children’s literacy nonprofit, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. Tickets, which are $25, can be obtained at http://bpt.me/2884334.

Brunch and lunch

Andre’s Bistro &Bar, 6115 S. Fort Apache Road, has introduced weekend brunch and an express power-lunch menu. The brunch, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, has a menu of such items as quiche Lorraine, a smoked sausage and Gruyere omelet and smoked salmon Benedict, starting at $6. The power-lunch menu, with three appetizer choices and four entrees, is designed to get guests in and out in less than 45 minutes; it’s $19.95, with a $4.50 supplement for dessert. Visit www.andresbistroandbar.com.

Love of Cocktails

Tickets are on sale for the fourth annual For the Love of Cocktails Gala, which will be May 19 at the Delano. It’ll begin with a happy hour at 5 p.m., with VIP ticket holders entering the gala at Skyfall Lounge at 6 p.m., and general admission at 7. Tickets, which start at $99, will benefit the Helen David Relief Fund, which provides women in the bar industry with pre-screening services for breast cancer. Go to fortheloveofcocktails.com.