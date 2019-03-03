Gilley's

Ri Ra

Served

VegeNation

Hattie B's

Ri Ra

Ri Ra uses Irish cheddar for its Pub Mac and Cheese and dresses it up with mushrooms, garlic and a topping of herbed toasted crumbs, $16, or $21 with grilled chicken or $24 with grilled shrimp.

The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771, rira.com

Gilley’s BBQ

In Gilley’s Smoked Short Rib Mac and Cheese, chunks of the tender meat are tossed with cheese sauce and baby spinach and topped with crisp fried onions, $19.95.

Treasure Island, 702-894-7111, treasureisland.com

VegeNation

This is a vegan burger? Yup — the Mac Daddy Burger at VegeNation has a Beyond Burger patty as its base, layered with vegan mac ’n cheese, collard greens, gochujang (red chile paste) barbecue sauce and secret burger sauce, served on a bun or naked, $13.

616 E. Carson Ave. and 10075 Eastern Ave. in Henderson, veggienationlv.com

Served

Served’s macaroni and cheese has a Korean touch courtesy of spicy pork bulgogi, which is tossed with elbow macaroni, house-made kimchi and a sauce of Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, provolone and Parmesan cheeses, topped with a soft-boiled Korean-style egg, $15.

1770 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, 702-263-0136, servedlv.com

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

Guests need to quell the heat from Hattie B’s spicy Nashville-style chicken, and the creamy Pimento Mac & Cheese, with elbow macaroni, is one way to do it, $4.

Block 16, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7000, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com