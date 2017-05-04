5 places to get Mexican-style street corn in Las Vegas

(Tatiana Volgutova)

Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho

The star of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” offers guests at his Rio Mexican restaurant the option of getting their street corn on or off the cob. Either way, the sweet white corn comes seasoned in mayo, slightly salty cotija cheese, and just a bit of spicy chile diablo. Make sure to squeeze the accompanying lime into the mix for a touch of acid.

Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho, Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road, 855-888-3463 or caesars.com/rio-las-vegas/restaurants/guyfieriselburroborracho

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

The street corn side dish here includes four small cob segments that are great as grab-and-go takeout for your stroll through the shopping complex. The various seasonings are applied sparingly, making it less messy to eat with your hands, and allowing the corn flavor to shine through.

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar, The Linq Promenade, 3545 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-691-3773 or chayolv.com

El Sombrero

This cozy downtown landmark, established in the 1930s but renovated by its new owners about three years ago, serves an off-the-cob version in a bowl. After charring and removing the corn, they add a healthy dose of Mexican crema, lime juice and a hint of Tajin chili powder. The result is a tart product with the slightest touch of heat.

El Sombrero, 807 S. Main St., 702-382-9234 or elsombrerovegas.com

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway

While owners Michael and Jenna Morton serve traditional street corn in their downtown Mexican spot, La Comida, their Strip wine bar has transformed the dish into a flatbread. It starts with their delicious chewy crusts, which are topped with cotija cream sauce and corn that’s been cooked in lime zest, cilantro, pepper and butter. It’s garnished with fresh green onions, cilantro and tomatillo aioli.

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-770-7375 or wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casualdining/lacave

Zuma

The robata-grilled cobs of yaki tuomoro koshi here aren’t Mexican — they’re modern Japanese just like almost everything else. But the shiso butter, ponzu sauce and Japanese spices mingling with the sweet corn are so delicious, we doubt anyone will mind.

Zuma, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-698-2199 or zumarestaurant.com