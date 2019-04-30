5 places to satisfy your Cinco de Mayo cravings in Las Vegas

Salted watermelon margarita (Yard House)

No, it’s not Mexican independence day. Cinco de Mayo, which is Sunday, celebrates the Mexican army’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

In Las Vegas, it’s more like a victory over your Mexican cuisine and cocktail cravings, as local restaurants and bars roll out the margaritas, tequila shots and more in an abundance not seen since St. Patrick’s Day. So remember to party responsibly, and here are five places to do it.

El Dorado Cantina at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive is offering a $10 specialty menu: Pambazos, Mexican “wet” sandwiches, filled with potatoes and chorizo and dipped in red guajillo pepper sauce; sopes, which are corn masa topped with steak or pulled chicken and romaine, pico de gallo, refried beans and queso fresco; and flautas, crisp flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. El Dorado also is offering $25 Casamigos margarita flights and $8 micheladas.

Not far away in downtown Las Vegas, Therapy at 518 E. Fremont St. also has planned a food special for Sunday. Nachos Loco are corn tortilla chips piled with chunks of braised chicken thigh, Fresno chili peppers, avocado, tomatillo salsa, white cheddar cheese sauce and sour cream, $13.95. Therapy will close at 10 p.m. Sunday and re-open at 11 for a fiesta at its new nightclub, Relapse.

Also downtown, La Comida at 100 S. Sixth St. will serve a special dish for the holiday. Gorditos con Chicharron Prensado is made with pressed pork belly, salsa fresca, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce, $15. It’ll be available Friday through Sunday, as will drink specials such as the Pina Magarita, $15, and shots of Patron Platinum at 50 percent off.

Yard House, which has locations in The Linq, Town Square and Red Rock Resort, will serve $5 house margaritas, salted watermelon margaritas and pomegranate margaritas all day.

And over in Summerlin, Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant will start the festivities with a mariachi band from noon to 5 p.m. Patron Barrel Selected Reposado shots will be $6.95 each, and from 2 to 5 p.m., house and flavored margaritas, well drinks and house wines will be $3 off.

