5 pumpkin dishes to try in Las Vegas if you love fall

Cornerstone
The traditional seasonal drink gets taken up a notch in the Drunken Pumpkin Latte at Cornerstone. It’s a blend of RumChata horchata cream liqueur, vodka and coffee, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon, and it’s available through the end of the month, $10. Cornerstone, Gold Coast, 702-367-7111, goldcoastcasino.com
El Dorado Cantina
Pumpkin and cream cheese, which have a natural affinity, are the stars of these chimichangas. The filling is rolled into flour tortillas that are lightly fried, topped with cinnamon-sugar and served with chocolate and caramel sauces, $8. El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, 702-722-2289, eldoradovegas.com
Costa di Mare
Pumpkin is cool again with the panna cotta at Costa di Mare, served with compressed cranberries, caramelized pears and pumpkin spice cake and topped with cinnamon Chantilly and pumpkin seed brittle, $16. Costa di Mare, Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-3305, wynnlasvegas.com
Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Keep your boring old pumpkin spice latte. Sugar Factory’s PSM — Pumpkin Souffle Martini — is a blend of Stoli Vanil vodka and Godiva white chocolate liqueur, garnished with a pinch of pumpkin pie spice, whipped cream and pumpkin-spice-flavored Hershey’s Kisses, $17. Sugar Factory American Brasserie, Fashion Show mall, 702-685-0483, sugarfactory.com
Aureole
The pan-seared diver sea scallops served at Aureole are graced with pumpkin two ways —pureed and sauteed — plus roasted chestnuts and crispy bacon, $45. Aureole, Mandalay Bay, 702-632-7401, mandalaybay.com