5 pumpkin dishes to try in Las Vegas if you love fall

The traditional seasonal drink gets taken up a notch in the Drunken Pumpkin Latte at Cornerstone.

Wynn Las Vegas

El Dorado Cantina

Boyd Gaming

Sugar Factory

MGM Resorts International

Cornerstone

The traditional seasonal drink gets taken up a notch in the Drunken Pumpkin Latte at Cornerstone. It’s a blend of RumChata horchata cream liqueur, vodka and coffee, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon, and it’s available through the end of the month, $10. Cornerstone, Gold Coast, 702-367-7111, goldcoastcasino.com

El Dorado Cantina

Pumpkin and cream cheese, which have a natural affinity, are the stars of these chimichangas. The filling is rolled into flour tortillas that are lightly fried, topped with cinnamon-sugar and served with chocolate and caramel sauces, $8. El Dorado Cantina, 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, 702-722-2289, eldoradovegas.com

Costa di Mare

Pumpkin is cool again with the panna cotta at Costa di Mare, served with compressed cranberries, caramelized pears and pumpkin spice cake and topped with cinnamon Chantilly and pumpkin seed brittle, $16. Costa di Mare, Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-3305, wynnlasvegas.com

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Keep your boring old pumpkin spice latte. Sugar Factory’s PSM — Pumpkin Souffle Martini — is a blend of Stoli Vanil vodka and Godiva white chocolate liqueur, garnished with a pinch of pumpkin pie spice, whipped cream and pumpkin-spice-flavored Hershey’s Kisses, $17. Sugar Factory American Brasserie, Fashion Show mall, 702-685-0483, sugarfactory.com

Aureole

The pan-seared diver sea scallops served at Aureole are graced with pumpkin two ways —pureed and sauteed — plus roasted chestnuts and crispy bacon, $45. Aureole, Mandalay Bay, 702-632-7401, mandalaybay.com