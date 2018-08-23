Food

5 special menus, dinners in Las Vegas this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2018 - 4:54 pm
 

My Big Fat Greek Nacho

Nacho Daddy is going Greek through Sept. 3 with My Big Fat Greek Nacho. It’s crisp pita chips layered with lamb, melted jack cheese, white queso, cucumber pico, crumbled feta and drizzled tzatziki, and it’s $13.95. Suggested pairing: The Vino-Rita, which is Casamigos blanco, triple sec and house-made sweet and sour, topped with Cabernet, $7. Nacho Daddy has three locations in the valley.

Cape Cod dinner

Elizabeth Blau and Kim Canteenwalla will host a Cape Cod-themed dinner and book party at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. The menu will include Wellfleet oysters on the half shell, a warm Maine lobster roll, baked stuffed clams and blueberry spoon bread. The dinner is $59, with wine pairings $25, and autographed copies of “Honey Salt Food and Drink” will be available. Visit honeysalt.com.

Winemaker dinner

The Federalist wines will be featured in the next winemaker dinner at Spiedini at the JW Marriott Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The four-course dinner with an entree of slow-roasted veal brisket is $69. Call 702-869-8500.

PT’s celebration

PT’s Entertainment Group will celebrate the grand opening of its 60th tavern, at 8985 Blue Diamond Road, with food and beverage discounts. Happy hour will be extended through the party from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, including $6 sriracha bites and loaded potato skins, $7 half-pound pub burgers and chicken Parmesan sliders and $8 flatbreads.

New dishes

Kona Grill, which has locations in Boca Park and the Fashion Show mall, has added a number of new dishes to its menu, such as a miso salmon club, crispy Korean chicken sandwich and crunchy spicy tuna roll.

