5 spots for a meal in Las Vegas this week

New social hour at Cleo

Cleo at SLS Las Vegas has introduced a social hour from 5 to 7 p.m. daily, with dishes such as hummus, Greek salad, quinoa and roasted vegetables and kebabs, sausages and meats priced at $7 to $9. Select beers are $4 and house red and white wines and signature cocktails are $8.

Meet the chef

Joshua Bianchi, the (relatively) new chef at Alize at the Palms, will meet guests at a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The five-course dinner, with dishes including seared foie gras with brioche French toast; crackling pork belly with carrots, Swiss chard, dates and farro; and braised beef short ribs with sweet corn puree and summer vegetable succotash, is $170, plus tax and tip. Visit www.alizelv.com or call 702-951-7000.

Pizza for brunch

The new brunch menu at Flour & Barley Brick Oven Pizza at The Linq features Pizza French Toast with honey ricotta, cream cheese, maple syrup, berries and powdered sugar; the Eggs Benny Pie, with cream sauce, cheddar cheese, asparagus, tomatoes, a poached egg, hollandaise sauce and prosciutto; a smoked salmon pizza and more. It’s available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.

Summer Trio

Delmonico Steakhouse at The Venetian is offering a $75 Summer Trio menu on Sundays through Thursdays through Aug. 31. It includes entrees of Emeril’s BBQ Salmon, buttermilk-fried young chicken, dry-aged petite rib-eye or mushroom-crusted petite filet medallions, plus a choice from among five first-course dishes and three desserts. Wine pairings are available.

Weekend lunch

Big Mess Bar-BQ at Sam’s Town has expanded its lunch hours to include weekends, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Among lunch offerings is the new smoked Caesar salad, plus brisket fries, the Big Mess Burger and Messed Up barbecue platters with dry-rubbed meats smoked over hickory, red oak and applewood. Big Mess is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.