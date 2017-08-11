5 spots for a meal in Las Vegas this week

The 24/7 Bao Now at the Lucky Dragon has added Filipino dishes to its menu — pancit chicken (shown), pork adobo and whole tilapia.

(Lucky Dragon)

Filipino food and lots of happy hours

The 24/7 Bao Now at the Lucky Dragon has added Filipino dishes to its menu — pancit chicken (shown), pork adobo and whole tilapia. Also, the hotel’s Pagoda Bar offers three happy hours (3 to 7 p.m., 9 p.m. to midnight and 4 to 10 a.m.) with half off all bar bites and whiskey and tea flights, select beers and wines two for $8 and $8 specialty cocktails.

Speaking of happy hours …

The new Ike’s at the El Cortez is offering two-for-one Bombay Sapphire, Bulleit Bourbon, Patron Silver, Crown Royal, Jack Daniel’s, Ketel One, Bacardi, Jameson and Titos and half-off draft beers. The deal’s available from 3 to 5 a.m. daily.

Tacos, hops and hopped tacos

Craft-beer tastings and a competition (and tastings) for best beer-infused taco, most creative taco and best dessert taco will be part of the Hopped Taco Throwdown from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Backyard at Zappos Headquarters, 400 Stewart Ave. Tickets, which include unlimited beer and taco samples, are $50 at hoppedtaco.com.

Clambake

There’s no beach in sight, but Andiron Steak & Sea will celebrate summer with an old-fashioned clambake beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lobster rolls, fried Ipswich clams, smoked fish dip, corn chowder, blueberry-lemon cobbler and a clambake with mussels, clams, shrimp, lobster and andouille sausage are on the menu. It’s $65, plus tax and tip; go to andironsteak.com.

Tequila on tap

Renowned chef Pierre Gagnaire will host a tequila-pairing dinner with seatings from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Twist at the Mandarin Oriental. The tequila cocktails and six-course dinner, with an entree of curry of roasted veal with eggplant veloute with white miso and red beet syrup, is $269, plus tax and tip. Visit mandarinoriental.com or call 888-881-9367.