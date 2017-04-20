5 spots for food in Las Vegas this weekend

The Lucky Dragon

A deeper pool experience

Along with all of the high-energy pool parties that have marked the beginning of the season is a much quieter, more Zen-like experience. The Lucky Dragon’s Cha Garden Pool & Tea Lounge serves baos, sandwiches, salads and other small bites and a full cocktail menu, including the Taichung Sparkle Punch Bowl, which combines Mount Gay Eclipse rum, Cointreau, Chandon Brut, Funkin Brazilian, lemonade and fresh strawberries.

BBQ tour event

Barbecue lovers are invited to stop by the Sam’s Club at 1910 E. Serene Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday to sample the barbecue entered by the 30 pitmasters competing in the National Pro BBQ Tour event. The winning 10 teams will move on to the championship in Arkansas this fall, where they’ll compete for big bucks, but samples for spectators at Saturday’s event are free.

Veneto wines

Wines from the lush Veneto region of Italy will be featured in the next Taste & Learn session from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4480 Paradise Road. Red, white and sparkling wines will be tasted, accompanied by small plates. It’s $65 inclusive; call 702-364-5300.

Valpolicella wines

A winemaker from Allegrini Estates in the Valpolicella region of Italy will discuss pairings and tastings during a dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis at Green Valley Ranch. The five-course dinner, with an entree of veal saltimbocca with sage polenta, is $125; call 702-617-6800.

And more wines

Tickets are on sale for the Wine Spectator Grand Tour, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m. May 6 at The Mirage. Tickets, which are $295, include tastings from among more than 240 wines rated 90 points or higher, a buffet and a Riedel tasting glass. Go to www.etix.com.