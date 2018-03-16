5 spots for great Irish food in the Las Vegas Valley

When the motto is “purveyors of the perfect pint,” you know you can expect the food to go with it, and that’s the case at McMullan’s.

Ploughman's pub lunch including scotch egg. Thinkstock

McMullan’s Irish Pub

When the motto is “purveyors of the perfect pint,” you know you can expect the food to go with it, and that’s the case at McMullan’s. Start with Susan’s Scotch Egg, Irish sausage rolls or house-made crisps (or chips, for most of us) with Marie Rose or curry sauce, and move on to a steak and kidney pie, Diddy’s Irish Stew or corned beef and cabbage. And don’t forget McMullan’s Famous Irish Coffee.

4650 W. Tropicana Ave., 702-247-7000, mcmullansirishpub.com

Rock & Reilly’s

We’re pretty sure Rock & Reilly’s is the only Irish rock pub in Las Vegas, and they’ve got all the Irish classics, but there’s attitude here, too; where else are you going to find Dublin Street Tacos? And there are a dozen “beer concoctions,” which are mashups such as the Black N Blue (Guinness and Blue Moon), Black Castle (Guinness and Newcastle) and Reilly’s Milkshake (vanilla or chocolate ice cream with Guinness and Frangelico).

Hawaiian Marketplace, 702-605-3959, rockandreillyslv.com

Ri Ra Irish Pub

Ri Ra calls itself “the Irish local,” and indeed it is, with expat servers on occasion. It does a riff on a classic with the Deviled Scotch Egg and sticks with tradition with the all-day Irish breakfast, Guinness stew and leg of lamb. And there’s a Guinness store right next door, in case you need a T-shirt or a Guinness Chocolate Bar.

The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771 or rira.com

Sean Patrick’s Irish Pub & Grill

Jameson Whiskey Wings set the mood at this north valley pub from P.T.’s Entertainment Group, which also serves a Guinness steak sandwich, corned beef and cabbage and fish and chips. And Sean Patrick’s Irish Red, a lightly hopped red ale, just may put you in the mood to dance an Irish jig.

6788 N. Fifth St., North Las Vegas, pteglv.com; also at 3290 W. Ann Road in North Las Vegas

Nine Fine Irishmen

The decor at Nine Fine Irishmen is elaborate and authentic, and so is the menu, with the likes of beer-battered Irish sausages, colcannon soup, shepherd’s pie, Irish bangers and Guinness-braised short ribs. To go with it, choose from among almost two dozen Irish whiskeys.

New York-New York, 702-740-3311, newyorknewyork.com