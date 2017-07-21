5 spots for poolside dining in Las Vegas

The driving range may be the main attraction, but the third-floor Hideaway pool is another great way to spend time here.

Dine poolside at Downtown Grand. Facebook

Topgolf

The driving range may be the main attraction, but the third-floor Hideaway pool is another great way to spend time here. Hungry guests can enjoy the complex’s full a la carte, six-page dining menu, which includes high-end dips, snacks, tacos, sushi, wings, burgers, tacos and decadent desserts. Larger parties can indulge with cabana packages of everything from fruit and cheese platters to sushi, shellfish or a steak and lobster mixed grill.

Topgolf, 4627 Koval Lane, no cover, 21 and older.

Downtown Grand

The Citrus rooftop pool deck takes full advantage of the resort’s on-premises celebrity chef, “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 12 winner Scott Commings, by featuring a full menu of his creations. Vegetarian-friendly dishes include falafel served on convenient skewers with a Greek yogurt drizzle and lemon tahini dip. There are numerous thin-crust flatbreads, as well as a grilled chicken sandwich served on a folded Armenian lavash. And the lobster and shrimp rolls are a crowd favorite. The deck even boasts an organic herb garden where they grow ingredients for the cocktails.

Citrus, Downtown Grand, no cover.

Red Rock Resort

For early-rising sun worshippers, the Red Rock pool menu includes a full breakfast menu with pastries, build-your-own omelets, parfaits, smoothies and a breakfast burrito. The rest of the menu is heavy on the obligatory dips, sandwiches, wraps and tacos. But the boxed lunches, available with salmon or chicken alongside fruit, rice, salad and taro chips, are well-balanced and conveniently packaged meals.

Red Rock Resort, pool passes available Mondays-Fridays for $25, cabana rental available every day.

The Cromwell

While the Cromwell’s rooftop pool hosts Drai’s Beach Club on the weekends, from Mondays through Thursdays it’s a more low-key scene, with outdoor poolside dining with a Strip view available at the Cafe. There’s a small breakfast menu and plenty of standard pool fare like snacks and salads. But you’ll also find more sophisticated options like tuna poke nachos, salmon flatbread, sushi burritos and rice bowls.

Drai’s Cafe, The Cromwell, no cover for locals and guests at Caesars properties Mondays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

M Resort

Entertainment at the M Pool ranges from the Daydream dayclub on the weekends to Sunday morning yoga to family-friendly dive-in movie nights. For nourishment, the four-page menu runs the gamut from bar-style snacks to sandwiches and wraps. It even notes gluten-free items, although they’re admittedly in limited supply.

M Resort, free with local ID on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays before noon and all day Tuesdays through July, otherwise $5-$20.