5 spots in Las Vegas for delicious blue cheese dishes

From a Quattro Pizza to roasted beet salad, these dishes make blue cheese the star of the show.

Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

Prime Rib Loft

The Prime Rib Loft’s Gorgonzola chicken is a sauteed airline chicken breast perched over Gorgonzola mac and cheese with tasso ham and a corn muffin, $24.

The Orleans, 702-365-7111, orleanscasino.com

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar

Ferraro’s Gnocco Fritto, fried dough that’s a specialty of the Emilia-Romagna region, is served with orange Gorgonzola cheese, culatello ham, arugula and Lambrusco onion jam, $12.

4480 Paradise Road, 702-364-5300, ferraroslasvegas.com

La Strega

New to La Strega’s Aperitivo Happy H

our menu is the Quattro Pizza, a white pie topped with Gorgonzola and other artisanal cheeses, garnished with honey and sage, $10 from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays.

3555 S. Town Center Drive, 702-722-2099, lastregalv.com

Chart House

The Chart House’s roasted beet salad has a base of arugula tossed with prosciutto crisps, blue cheese, candied pecans, pickled red onions, oranges and lemon truffle vinaigrette, $11.

Golden Nugget, 702-386-8364, goldennugget.com

Locale Italian Kitchen

Locale’s Berkshire Italian sausage is paired with Savoy cabbage sauteed with guanciale and mustard vinaigrette and tossed with Gorgonzola dolce cheese, $8.

7995 Blue Diamond Road, 702-330-0404, localelv.com