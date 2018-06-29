5 spots in Las Vegas for Fourth of July food and drink

Donuts decorated with icing and sprinkles for fourth of July. Getty Images

Hexx Kitchen + Bar

Backyard grills and barbecues will be heating up Wednesday, and restaurants are also getting into the spirit. Hexx Kitchen + Bar will serve a smoked tomahawk steak with fried pickles, barbecue baked beans and mac and cheese. Serving begins at noon, and it’s $120 for two.

Paris Las Vegas, 702-331-5100, hexxlasvegas.com

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

Black Tap is known for its imagination-stretching, over-the-top milkshakes, and the trend continues. The Red, White and Blue Cake Shake starts with a vanilla shake in a glass with a vanilla-frosted rim studded with red-white-and-blue sprinkles and ends up topped with a wedge of red-white-and-blue three-layer cake, whipped cream, sprinkles and a cherry. It’s $19 and will be available Tuesday through July 8.

The Venetian, 702-414-2337, venetian.com

Fractured Prune

Fractured Prune’s Land of the Free, Home of the Glazed box of a dozen doughnuts contains four each of three flavors: strawberry-glazed, blueberry-glazed with sprinkles and vanilla-glazed with powdered sugar. They’re $15.99 for the dozen and available through the end of July.

9460 W. Flamingo Road, 702-754-3231, fracturedprune.com

Ra Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Ra Sushi’s joining the fun with a red-white-and-blue-layered cocktail. Starting with the restaurant’s Emperor’s Margarita — made with Patron Silver, Combier Liqueur d’Orange, lime juice, Japanese yuzu and agave nectar — it’s finished with curacao and strawberry puree. It’s $6 for the cocktail, $22 for a punch bowl, Wednesday only.

Fashion Show mall, 702-696-0008 or rasushi.com

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Grimaldi’s eschews the red-white-and-blue theme for an old-fashioned picnic favorite with a twist: Spiked Strawberry Lemonade is a mix of Grey Goose Le Melon Vodka, Aperol and strawberry puree with lemon juice and cane syrup, garnished with fresh strawberries and lemons. It’s $12 and available through Labor Day.

750 S. Rampart Blvd., grimaldispizzeria.com; with additional locations