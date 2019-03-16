5 spots in Las Vegas for piled-high, ooey-gooey reubens

Ri Ra

Ri Ra

Ri Ra’s Publican Reuben — which has the honor of being named for the proprietor — is a pile of beer-braised corned beef brisket layered with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Marie Rose sauce between two slices of grilled rye bread, $14.

The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771, rira.com

Clubhouse Deli

Prefer pastrami to corned beef? You get your pick at the Clubhouse Deli, which finishes its Reuben with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread with a pickle and potato salad, macaroni salad or coleslaw, $14.99; as the sandwich of the month for March, you can get it with chips and a drink for $9.99.

Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin, 702-869-7722, theresortatsummerlin.com

Cabo Wabo Cantina

A St. Patrick’s Day special available only through Sunday, Cabo Wabo’s Torta de Reuben is made with corned beef, pepper jack cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on a bolillo roll and served with fries, $16.95.

Miracle Mile Shops, 702-385-2226, cabowabocantina.com

Maxie’s

Maxie’s, a new breakfast-brunch-dinner spot and deli, piles its Reuben high with corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, Thousand Island cream cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye, $18.

The Linq Promenade, 702-754-4400, maxieslv.com

Served

Served brines its beef brisket for 21 days and completes its Reuben with house-made kraut, house-made Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on marbled rye, $15.

1770 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, 702-263-0136, servedlv.com