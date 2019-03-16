5 spots in Las Vegas for piled-high, ooey-gooey reubens

MainCourse
Ri Ra
Ri Ra’s Publican Reuben — which has the honor of being named for the proprietor — is a pile of beer-braised corned beef brisket layered with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Marie Rose sauce between two slices of grilled rye bread, $14.
The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771, rira.com
Clubhouse Deli
Prefer pastrami to corned beef? You get your pick at the Clubhouse Deli, which finishes its Reuben with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on marbled rye bread with a pickle and potato salad, macaroni salad or coleslaw, $14.99; as the sandwich of the month for March, you can get it with chips and a drink for $9.99.
Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin, 702-869-7722, theresortatsummerlin.com
Cabo Wabo Cantina
A St. Patrick’s Day special available only through Sunday, Cabo Wabo’s Torta de Reuben is made with corned beef, pepper jack cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on a bolillo roll and served with fries, $16.95.
Miracle Mile Shops, 702-385-2226, cabowabocantina.com
Maxie’s
Maxie’s, a new breakfast-brunch-dinner spot and deli, piles its Reuben high with corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, Thousand Island cream cheese and coleslaw on grilled rye, $18.
The Linq Promenade, 702-754-4400, maxieslv.com
Served
Served brines its beef brisket for 21 days and completes its Reuben with house-made kraut, house-made Thousand Island dressing and Swiss cheese on marbled rye, $15.
1770 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, 702-263-0136, servedlv.com