5 spots in Las Vegas for scrumptious waffles — PHOTOS

Waffles Cafe
It’s right there in the name, and yes, Waffles Cafe has just about any kind of waffle you can dream up, choosing from among nine batters and a raft of fruit, candy and nut choices. Or go with a specialty such as the Pumpkin Delight, a pumpkin waffle with warm apple pie filling, vanilla ice cream, caramel and cinnamon.
6885 Aliante Parkway, North Las Vegas, 702-655-7878, wafflescafe.vegas
Waffle Bar
The waffles are made the traditional Belgian way — complete with pearl sugar — in sweet and savory variations, such as the Burger Waffle with cheese and tomatoes, and even pizza waffles.
Tivoli Village, 702-834-4240, wafflebar.com
Bruxie
Bruxie’s famous chicken and waffles have the fowl sandwiched between two crispy waffles, instead of just plunked on top. If you’d rather, though, you can get a creme brulee waffle, or even a waffle sundae.
The Park, 702-728-2981, bruxie.com
Tiabi Coffee & Waffle
You can smell the waffles the minute you walk in the place, the butter and sugar and milk in the air. Waffles are an art form at Tiabi, and they make them in lots of creative combinations, such as the Viva Las Elvis, with bananas, peanut butter and chopped bacon with a honey drizzle — or get coconut “bacon” for a vegan version.
3961 S. Maryland Parkway, 702-222-1722 or iwanttiabi.com
CraftKitchen
No wonder they’re one of the most popular brunch dishes at CraftKitchen; the churro waffles are baked and quickly deep-fried, tossed in cinnamon-sugar and drizzled with a tres leches caramel sauce, for a creation so churro-like you might forget it’s a waffle. They’re not always available, so it’s a good idea to call ahead.
10940 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, 702-728-5828, craftkitchenlv.com
