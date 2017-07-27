5 spots in Las Vegas for the best boba tea

Kung Fu Tea
The Kung Fu chain was founded by New Yorkers who imported a bubble tea master from Taiwan. They serve it in numerous varieties and come fall will offer seasonal pumpkin oolong milk and brown sugar ginger teas.
Kung Fu Tea, Fashion Show mall, www.kungfutea.com; with three other valley locations
Itea Boba & Dessert
Itea made its mark as one of the first local spots to serve Hong Kong-style bubble waffles, but its boba’s got plenty of bounce. Try a classic flavor like original milk tea or coconut milk tea — or go with the more offbeat sea salt oolong.
Itea Boba & Dessert, 1350 E. Flamingo Road, 702-434-0229
QQ Tea Plus
QQ is especially known for its layered drinks, such as matcha latte with strawberry puree and honey boba. The colors are as vibrant as the flavors, especially in the Starry Night series, made of deep-blue butterfly pea flowers. And if you’d like you can get it in a light bulb.
QQ Tea Plus, 5150 Spring Mountain Road, 702-330-8066, qqteaplus.com
Recess Italian Ice and Desserts
Can’t decide which flavor to get? At Recess you can choose two — not layered (unless you want them that way), but divided in a split cup. So you can drink them together or drink them separately. And have some Italian ice while you’re at it.
Recess Italian Ice and Desserts, 5035 S. Fort Apache Road, 702-893-2317 www.recessice.com
No. 1 Boba Tea
It’s all about the fruit at No. 1, and they include strawberry, passionfruit, peach, pineapple, lychee — even durian, if you’ve acquired the taste.
No. 1 Boba Tea, 4255 Spring Mountain Road, no1bobatea.us; with three other valley locations