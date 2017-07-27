ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Food

5 spots in Las Vegas for the best boba tea

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2017 - 3:47 pm
 

Kung Fu Tea

The Kung Fu chain was founded by New Yorkers who imported a bubble tea master from Taiwan. They serve it in numerous varieties and come fall will offer seasonal pumpkin oolong milk and brown sugar ginger teas.

Kung Fu Tea, Fashion Show mall, www.kungfutea.com; with three other valley locations

Itea Boba & Dessert

Itea made its mark as one of the first local spots to serve Hong Kong-style bubble waffles, but its boba’s got plenty of bounce. Try a classic flavor like original milk tea or coconut milk tea — or go with the more offbeat sea salt oolong.

Itea Boba & Dessert, 1350 E. Flamingo Road, 702-434-0229

QQ Tea Plus

QQ is especially known for its layered drinks, such as matcha latte with strawberry puree and honey boba. The colors are as vibrant as the flavors, especially in the Starry Night series, made of deep-blue butterfly pea flowers. And if you’d like you can get it in a light bulb.

QQ Tea Plus, 5150 Spring Mountain Road, 702-330-8066, qqteaplus.com

Recess Italian Ice and Desserts

Can’t decide which flavor to get? At Recess you can choose two — not layered (unless you want them that way), but divided in a split cup. So you can drink them together or drink them separately. And have some Italian ice while you’re at it.

Recess Italian Ice and Desserts, 5035 S. Fort Apache Road, 702-893-2317 www.recessice.com

No. 1 Boba Tea

It’s all about the fruit at No. 1, and they include strawberry, passionfruit, peach, pineapple, lychee — even durian, if you’ve acquired the taste.

 

 

A post shared by Stanley Sasaki (@stanisms) on

 

No. 1 Boba Tea, 4255 Spring Mountain Road, no1bobatea.us; with three other valley locations

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like