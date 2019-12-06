5 spots in Las Vegas that spice up humble Brussels sprouts

You’ll actually want to finish your vegetables with these 5 creative dishes from Southern Nevada chefs.

(Patrick Tregenza)

Rose. Rabbit. Lie.

Rose. Rabbit. Lie.’s glazed Brussels sprouts are served in a sherry gastrique, or sweet vinegar sauce, and topped with shreds of Manchego cheese and shards of crispy chicken skin, $12.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery

Brussels sprouts are roasted until tender, coated in a sesame-balsamic glaze and tossed with roasted cashews, $7.95 at lunch and dinner.

2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, 702-451-1893 or pastashop.com

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

The cavoletti — Italian for Brussels sprouts — served at Matteo’s are lightly charred to emphasize their sweetness and tossed with Ligurian olive oil and crisp pancetta, $13.

The Venetian, 702-414-1222 or venetian.com

Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails

In Locale’s version, the Brussels sprouts are blanched, shocked and seared in a cast-iron skillet and served with garlic, lemon and guanciale, $7.

7995 Blue Diamond Road, 702-330-0404 or localelv.com

Ada’s

Ada’s fries its Brussel sprouts and serves them with soft polenta, sweet-and-sour agrodolce and pine nuts, $13 at lunch and dinner.

Tivoli Village, 702-463-7433, adaslv.com

