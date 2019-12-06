5 spots in Las Vegas that spice up humble Brussels sprouts

Rose. Rabbit. Lie.
Rose. Rabbit. Lie.’s glazed Brussels sprouts are served in a sherry gastrique, or sweet vinegar sauce, and topped with shreds of Manchego cheese and shards of crispy chicken skin, $12.
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery
Brussels sprouts are roasted until tender, coated in a sesame-balsamic glaze and tossed with roasted cashews, $7.95 at lunch and dinner.
2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, 702-451-1893 or pastashop.com
Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano
The cavoletti — Italian for Brussels sprouts — served at Matteo’s are lightly charred to emphasize their sweetness and tossed with Ligurian olive oil and crisp pancetta, $13.
The Venetian, 702-414-1222 or venetian.com
Locale Italian Kitchen + Craft Cocktails
In Locale’s version, the Brussels sprouts are blanched, shocked and seared in a cast-iron skillet and served with garlic, lemon and guanciale, $7.
7995 Blue Diamond Road, 702-330-0404 or localelv.com
Ada’s
Ada’s fries its Brussel sprouts and serves them with soft polenta, sweet-and-sour agrodolce and pine nuts, $13 at lunch and dinner.
Tivoli Village, 702-463-7433, adaslv.com
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.