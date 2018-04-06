5 spots in Las Vegas to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day

Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on Thursday with these five grilled cheeses.

Fiddlestix creates a Unicorn Grilled Cheese. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Goodwich

Downtown’s top sandwich shop offers something called the Cheese Bomb. It’s a combination of provolone, pepper jack and cheddar with a bit of aioli and some arbol chili for spice.

SoHo Lofts, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-910-8681, thegoodwich.com

Fiddlestix

You won’t find the Unicorn Grilled Cheese on the menu at Gold Spike’s 24-hour in-house eatery. But if you ask nicely, they’ll top two slices of bread with a combination of havarti, provolone, mozzarella, Gouda and rainbow sprinkles, warm them in the oven, grill them together, and top them with more sprinkles. It’s a colorful and delicious treat after a long night of drinking.

Gold Spike, 702-553-2558, goldspike.com/fiddlestix

Lagasse’s Stadium

The combination of fontina and boursin on thick slices of Texas toast would be, all on its own, a great accompaniment to whatever game you’re watching at this mega sports bar. But Emeril’s team takes it to a new level of decadence by adding large chunks of sweet lobster meat.

Palazzo, 702-607-2665, emerilsrestaurants.com/lagasses-stadium

Tom’s Urban

Tom’s adds a fruity touch to its combination of fontina, brie and havarti on sourdough with a bit of Croatian fig jam. Or turn it into a Figgy Piggy, which is all of the above plus Applewood smoked bacon.

New York-New York, 702-740-6766, newyorknewyork.com

Strip Chezze

The operators of this local food truck offer several varieties of grilled cheese at food truck festivals, special events and private parties. They include a pepperoni pizza version as well as one with pickled jalapeños that’s crusted in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust.

stripchezze.com