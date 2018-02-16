5 spots in Las Vegas to celebrate National Margarita Day

National Margarita Day is coming up Thursday. Here’s five places where you can celebrate.

Two blood orange margaritas. Thinkstock

Chayo Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar

The Linq’s Mexican outpost offers sweet heat in its pineapple habanero margarita. The fire comes from infusing the tequila with peppers, while the sugar comes from caramelized pineapple puree.

The Linq Promenade, 702-691-3773, chayolv/com

Lago

Julian Serrano’s Italian restaurant offers a smoked peach margarita. The smoke comes from two sources: Bellagio’s house label double reposado by Herradura, and house-made smoked peach limoncello. Vanilla thyme syrup rounds out the flavor.

Bellagio, 866-259-7111, bellagio.com

Parlor Lounge

With hints of smoke, flowers, cactus and bubbles, the Valley of Fire practically screams Las Vegas. All in all, it’s a pretty impressive creation for a casino-floor lounge.

The Mirage, 702-791-7111, mirage.com

Rockhouse

When a 16-ounce margarita isn’t enough, and even those giant slushy drinks the tourists wear around their necks seem small, head to Rockhouse to quench your thirst. Their Rocktail Bowls, including their take on a margarita, are 100 ounces and are said to be enough for six people.

Grand Canal Shoppes, 702-731-9683, therockhousebar.com

La Comida

This popular downtown lunch spot boasts a dozen margaritas based around blanco tequilas, and one each intended for resposado and mescal. But feel free to ask for your choice of the 100-plus tequilas and mescals on the menu in any of them. (Although wasting a $100 shot of Gran Patron Burdeos in that manner will undoubtedly earn you some nasty looks.)

100 S. 6th St., 702-463-9900, lacomidalv.com