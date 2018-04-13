5 spots in Las Vegas to indulge in decadent buffets

A.Y.C.E Buffet at the Palms (Rouse Photography)

A.Y.C.E. Buffet at the Palms (Rouse Photography)

Singapore noodles (Sam Abrams)

Sterling Brunch

It starts with Gruyere popovers and moves on to the likes of lobster tails, Alaskan king crab legs, lamb, sushi and charcuterie on the buffet and lobster bisque, Caesar salad and eggs Benedict from the servers. No wonder the Sundays-only Sterling Brunch is considered the best show in town. You’ll pay big time — $95 — but the free-flowing Perrier-Jouet Champagne helps dull the pain.

BLT Steak, Bally’s, 702,967-7258, caesars.com

The Buffet at Bellagio

Bellagio set the standard for high-end buffets in Las Vegas, and the quality hasn’t wavered at breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner, with dishes such as seafood paella, Chilean sea bass, seafood omelets, prime rib, steak tartare and chocolate mousse cake. Caviar service (complete with blini) with fresh sushi and ahi tuna cones is a specialty on Friday and Saturday nights, and a chef’s table, with tableside service, is an option.

Bellagio, 702-693-8865, bellagio.com

Wicked Spoon

Wicked Spoon shook up the buffet world when it opened with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in late 2010 because much of the food is served in individual vessels instead of giant catering trays, such as the fried chicken in diminutive baskets or chopped wedge salads in little jars. Don’t miss the desserts, which are tiny, so you can have a bunch. Vegan and gluten-free options also are available.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Bacchanal Buffet

The Bacchanal Buffet shook things up, too, when it opened in 2012, in part because it evoked the name of a celebrated Caesars Palace restaurant. But Bacchanal also earned points for interactive cooking that accommodates customer choices, its wood-burning pizza oven, and grill and smokers for in-house barbecue. And it just introduced the $98 VIP Experience, with a seafood tower, unlimited beer or wine and a dedicated reservation time.

Caesars Palace, 702-731-7828, caesars.com

A.Y.C.E. Buffet

The new kid on the block, A.Y.C.E. was immediately in touch with the times with extensive vegan and vegetarian choices such as crispy eggplant “bacon,” jackfruit enchiladas and freshly pressed green juices. Its stations are designated by cooking technique instead of region, as in The Hearth, with the expected pizzas but also Cornish pasties and empanadas.

Palms, 866-942-7770, palms.com