5 stellar spots for hot dogs in Las Vegas

Buldogis Gourmet Hot Dogs

Once a quirky and cool hidden gem, the Korean-influenced hot dog spot has become a local institution and expanded into the food truck and catering worlds. While the namesake bulgogi dog (beef bulgogi, Asian slaw, green onions, sesame seeds and house aioli) may qualify as the signature dish, those who enjoy heat shouldn’t overlook the angry kimchi (spicy pork bulgogi, house-made kimchi, jalapeno and fiery aioli).

2291 S. Fort Apache Road, 702-570-7560, buldogis.com

Great Links Brewhouse and Grill

Classic natural casing or skinless beef, white pork and veal hot dogs are available plain or dressed up with everything from classic mustard, onions and relish to the almost-comical combination of grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms, cheese sticks, marinara sauce and Parmesan known as the Mob Dog. Thirteen other sausages are also available.

6010 W. Craig Road, 702-877-3647

Plantone’s Italian Market

This may be the only place in Las Vegas to offer a Newark, New Jersey-style Italian hot dog. And while the Italian bread pocket it’s served in might not be 100 percent authentic, the combination of two split dogs with spicy mustard piled high with fried peppers, onions and potatoes is straight out of the Garden State.

8680 W. Warm Springs Road, 702-478-9098, plantonesitalian.com

Cheffini’s

Toppings at this downtown hot dog joint include mozzarella, crushed potato chips, jalapenos, red peppers, bacon bits, pork belly, pickled mango, fried quail egg and seaweed, alongside sauces such as basil aioli, pineapple sauce, chipotle guava, sriracha mayo, wine sauce and chimichurri. As for the franks, your choices are beef, turkey or vegan.

Downtown Container Park, 702-527-7599, cheffinis.com

Haute Doggery

The whimsical high-end offerings such as the Billionaire Dog (Kobe beef frank, foie gras, port onion marmalade and truffle mayo) get all of the attention here. But the retro section of the menu boasts an impressive selection of regional favorites such as the Jersey Ripper, Windy City, Seattle, Tijuana, Detroit Coney and Empire State dogs.

Linq Promenade, hautedoggerylv.com