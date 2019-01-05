5 stews to warm you up on chilly January days in Las Vegas

The Irish know their way around hearty food perfect for cold days, and RiRa’s beef and Guinness stew honors the spirit of the Auld Sod.

The Irish know their way around hearty food perfect for cold days, and RiRa’s beef and Guinness stew honors the spirit of the Auld Sod. The dish includes Guinness-stewed meat with barley and root vegetables and is topped with pub mashed potatoes, $17.

The Shoppes at Mandalay Place, 702-632-7771, rira.com

Pamplona Cocktails & Tapas

Spanish cuisine contributes Caldo Gallego, a white bean stew made with ham, bacon, longaniza sausage and chorizo stock that’s guaranteed to keep you toasty, $9.

5781 W. Sahara Ave., 702-659-5781, pamplonalv.com

Delmonico Steakhouse

You want tradition? It doesn’t get much more classic — or warming — than gumbo. Delmonico’s version is the real deal, made with shrimp, okra and andouille sausage, $13.

The Venetian, 702-414-3737, emerilsrestaurants.com

Bouchon Bistro

Not all French food is delicate — especially not stick-to-your-ribs Boeuf Bourguignon, as served at Bouchon Bistro. Braised beef short ribs are served with fingerling potatoes, glazed pearl onions, button mushrooms and bacon lardons in red wine jus, $36.

The Venetian, 702-414-6200, thomaskeller.com

Shiraz

A tradition from another part of the globe is represented by Shiraz’s Iranian Ghormeh Sabzi. To make it, beef is stewed with sauteed leek, parsley, green onion and bitter greens and seasoned with fenugreek leaves, $15.95.

2575 S. Decatur Blvd., 702-870-0860, shirazrestaurant.com