5 sweet spots for candy in Las Vegas

Patrons shop for candy at M&M's World in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

“Pawn Stars’” Austin “Chumlee” Russell and his brother Sage run this Pawn Plaza shop, where the offerings include Toxic Waste, small containers of “hazardously sour candy” packaged to look as though they were excavated from a miniature Superfund site.

725 Las Vegas Blvd. South, facebook.com/chumscandy

Movies & Candy

To accompany the more than 27,000 movie rentals it offers, this Henderson shop carries more than 100 kinds of candy. Old-school choices include Red Hots, Bit-O-Honey, Whoppers, Dots and Zots, Kit-Kats and a wide assortment of gummies.

10895 S. Eastern Ave., 702-685-8611, moviesandcandy.com

Rocket Fizz

If you’re looking for taffy, this is the spot, with 82 flavors, including sarsaparilla, hot pepper, carrot cake, maple bacon and guava. You’ll also find plenty of hard candies, such as cinnamon disks, butterscotch drops, Lemonheads and jawbreakers.

9410 W. Sahara Ave., 702-889-4292, rocketfizz.com

Sweet Spot Candies

If you need a downtown sugar fix, this is your spot. You’ll find glass jars filled with Mary Janes, Atkinson’s Peanut Butter Bars, Jolly Ranchers and Good & Plenty as well as giant gummy bears and other novelties.

Downtown Container Park, 702-324-2777, sweetspotcandylasvegas.com

M&M’s World

This Strip landmark features four floors of M&M-themed clothing, merchandise and even live characters. But those who want candy will want to head to the second floor to mix and match 16 flavors of the signature sweets, available in 22 colors.

3875 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-740-2504, mmsworld.com