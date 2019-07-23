5 tasty buffet spots in Las Vegas

While bargain buffets are mostly gone, offerings at various spots rival the food at some of Las Vegas’ best restaurants.

The Buffet at Bellagio set the standard more than 20 years ago, and the dedication to quality continues. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Wicked Spoon's crab legs serving station at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas has 120 selections and 15 cooking stations and a “seafood spectacular" on Fridays and Saturdays. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Caesars Palace reinvented their buffet a few years back and has several hundred offerings each day at the Bacchanal Buffet. (Caesars Entertainment)

Le Village Buffet at Paris Las Vegas focuses on regional French favorites in both food and atmosphere.

The bargain buffet — once, in and of itself, a reason to visit Las Vegas — fell by the wayside as the local dining scene began to evolve with the dawning of the 21st century. While bargain buffets are mostly gone, offerings at various spots rival the food at some of Las Vegas’ best restaurants. Here are five worth sampling:

Bacchanal Buffet: Caesars bet big when they completely reinvented their buffet a few years back, giving it the name of a beloved — and legendarily decadent — restaurant long a landmark at the resort. The several hundred offerings each day include about 15 seasonal chef’s specials, freshly squeezed juices such as watermelon and carrot before 11 a.m., fresh crab after 3 p.m. (all day on weekends), nine exhibition stations and such dishes as truffled deviled eggs, rosemary-marinated tri-tip and grilled lamb T-bone, with dining areas themed to air, water and wood. VIP reservation packages are available. Caesars Palace, 702-731-7928, caesars.com

Buffet at Bellagio: The spot raised the buffet bar when the resort opened more than 20 years ago, and that dedication to quality continues. This is an elegant space, in keeping with the rest of the resort, where guests expect dishes such as barramundi, paella, kalbi brisket, a poke bar and towering piles of crab legs. Gourmet dinner Fridays and Saturdays brings a special caviar service, with traditional accompaniments including blini. Those who choose the Chef’s Table option, available for groups of 8 to 18, get reserved seating, meats carved tableside, other special selections and a greeting from the executive chef. Bellagio, 702-603-7111, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

The Buffet: The buffet is airy and colorful, with lots of flowers and open space in which to admire them. Brunch and dinner are the only meals served, with 120 selections and 15 cooking stations. Fridays and Saturdays bring a “seafood spectacular,” which includes crab legs, oysters and mussels. There are some individual vessels here for the likes of watermelon and feta salad. And, of course, a selection of pastries and desserts, including the famous bread pudding that combines both, utilizing the day’s leftover croissants. Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-3463, wynnlasvegas.com

Le Village Buffet: As the name implies, the buffet at Paris Las Vegas is set up in a sort of country-French tableau, with seating in a town-square area and in more intimate rooms decorated to evoke provincial French cottages. The buffet itself is split up to represent five provinces of France, so you’ll smell the richness of butter as you queue for a custom sweet or savory crepe at Brittany, partake of Mediterranean-flavored dishes in Provence and so on. There’s an impressive selection of French pastries, including piles of rainbow-hued macarons. And — a rarity with buffets — reservations are available through OpenTable. Paris Las Vegas, 702-946-7000, caesars.com

Wicked Spoon

Wicked Spoon, which opened with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in late 2010, broke new ground for Las Vegas buffets by introducing individual vessels for many of its foods, instead of exclusively using massive steamer pans. Thus, two pieces of fried chicken may be served hot in their own fryer basket, or your shrimp cocktail may be served cold in a little glass dish. This is a lively space, with lots of color and cloud-like, fanciful glass chandeliers, across the resort from most of the restaurants. Brunch is served daily, there’s a takeout option and line passes are available. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 877-893-2001, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

