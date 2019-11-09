5 terrific ways to try beets in Las Vegas

Cold or hot, vegetarian or not, this vegetable plays well with lots of other ingredients.

Vintner Grill

While the red ones are most familiar, beets come in a variety of colors, such as the golden beets in this entree salad at Vintner Grill, which also contains lemon-marjoram chicken, baby spinach, hazelnuts and blue Picon cheese, $15 at lunch, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

10100 W. Charleston Blvd., 702-214-5590, vglasvegas.com

Vanderpump Cocktail Garden

Beets can star in foods such as hummus, too, as in the Heirloom Crudites & Hummus Board at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, with the hummus served with grilled naan, edamame and assorted crudites, $16.

Caesars Palace, 702-731-7867, caesars.com

True Food Kitchen

The Unbeetable Burger from the new True Food Kitchen is made with a beet and kuzu patty topped with jicama slaw, crushed avocado, butter lettuce and vegan mayonnaise on a flaxseed bun, $14.

Downtown Summerlin, 702-863-1000, truefoodkitchen.com

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

The golden beet salad at Hell’s Kitchen is served with Greek yogurt, kumquats, pistachio granola and white balsamic vinaigrette, $22.

Caesars Palace, 702-731-7373, caesars.com

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway

La Cave’s vegetarian Warm Salt-Roasted Beets are topped with whipped goat cheese and pistachios, $14; in the vegan version, vegan cheese is substituted for goat, $13.

Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-7375, lacavelv.com