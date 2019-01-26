5 vegan options at Las Vegas restaurants

Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak and Stone Crab

Among chef Shaun King’s vegan creations is a hearty recurring special (it’s available now, but always call ahead to check) that is referred to as smoked pumpkin, but is actually a red kuri squash ($18). He’s offering it with carrot BBQ sauce, dried orange and cilantro through the end of February.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-698-2663, vegas.momofuku.com

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore were at the forefront of providing vegan options for casino guests, and Impossible Burger is at the cutting edge of creating substitutes for animal proteins. So it’s only fitting that Encore’s contemporary Asian spot offers two Impossible preparations using the new, lower sodium and saturated fat version: sliders served with frisée, kimchee, pickles, kalbi sauce and gochujang aioli (three for $27) and Thai crispy rice cups ($25).

Encore Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-770-5340, wynnlasvegas.com

Despite all the creatures in the name of this restaurant, Joe’s offers a vegan-friendly cauliflower “steak” ($19) that promises “the same wow factor” as its filet and ribeye. Herb-marinated and chargrilled, it’s served with an arugula herb pistou and garnished with sliced pink lady apples, shaved fennel and cilantro tossed in lemon olive oil.

The Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-792-9222, joes.net

This downtown Jamaican spot offers a host of vegan options with Island flair, including chickpea sliders, lentil patties and plantains with coffee glaze. For something truly different, try the ugali sticks ($7), made with polenta and coconut, with applewood-smoked clover honey on the side.

1121 S. Main St., 702-800-9098, jammy.land

Pizza and veganism aren’t natural fits, but pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo has been courting the market by blending two different brands of vegan mozzarella to get the right feel, and adding vegan parmesan for flavor. Try his Detroit-style ($26) the next time you find yourself downtown.

725 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702-844-2700, goodpie.com — Al Mancini Las Vegas Review-Journal