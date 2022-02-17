54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Food

5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2022 - 11:11 am
 
Updated February 17, 2022 - 3:54 pm
A finished pizza by restaurant owner and chef Giovanni Mauro at Old School Pizzeria in Las Vega ...
A finished pizza by restaurant owner and chef Giovanni Mauro at Old School Pizzeria in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A line stretching to the end of the block for Evel PieÕs free pizza giveaway in Las Vegas, ...
A line stretching to the end of the block for Evel PieÕs free pizza giveaway in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Six Nevada restaurants are getting a piece of the country’s top honors for pizza spots, according to a Yelp ranking released this month.

Five Las Vegas-area and one Reno pizzeria are among the restaurant review website’s “Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S.”

No. 3 Smiling With Hope Pizza (Reno)

This Reno restaurant, at 6135 Lakeside Drive, Ste. 101, reached the highest spot on the list for Nevada locations at third. The accolade adds to other recognition for its quality, including honors from Food & Wine magazine, Money Magazine and USA Today. (The restaurant is temporarily closed and will reopen on Feb. 23.)

No. 29 Marsigliano’s Pizzeria

Marsigliano’s Pizzeria is located at 8125 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 170, Las Vegas.

No. 40 Lucino’s Pizza

Lucino’s Pizza is located at 3421 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas.

No. 55 Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana is located at 140 Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

No. 75 Evel Pie

Evel Pie is located at 508 Fremont St., Las Vegas.

No. 92 Old School Pizzeria

Old School Pizzeria is located at 2040 E. Craig Road, Suite 101, North Las Vegas.

Take a look at Yelp’s full list online.

A previous version of this story did not include Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
2
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
3
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
4
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cowboy Caviar (Getty Images)
10 easy Super Bowl snacks to beat the cream cheese shortage
By Janet Keeler ThePennyHoarder.com

The Great Cream Cheese Shortage of 2021 has spread into 2022 and with the Super Bowl approaching, this is serious business. And that’s because the best Super Bowl snacks often include cream cheese.

Tyler, the Creator performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in do ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Tyler, the Creator’s staage production to Mandalay Bay and Luke Bryan’s residency at Resorts World lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.