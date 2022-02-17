5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
Restaurant review site Yelp put five Southern Nevada pizza shops in its Top 100 list.
Six Nevada restaurants are getting a piece of the country’s top honors for pizza spots, according to a Yelp ranking released this month.
Five Las Vegas-area and one Reno pizzeria are among the restaurant review website’s “Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S.”
No. 3 Smiling With Hope Pizza (Reno)
This Reno restaurant, at 6135 Lakeside Drive, Ste. 101, reached the highest spot on the list for Nevada locations at third. The accolade adds to other recognition for its quality, including honors from Food & Wine magazine, Money Magazine and USA Today. (The restaurant is temporarily closed and will reopen on Feb. 23.)
No. 29 Marsigliano’s Pizzeria
Marsigliano’s Pizzeria is located at 8125 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 170, Las Vegas.
No. 40 Lucino’s Pizza
Lucino’s Pizza is located at 3421 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas.
No. 55 Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana is located at 140 Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.
No. 75 Evel Pie
Evel Pie is located at 508 Fremont St., Las Vegas.
No. 92 Old School Pizzeria
Old School Pizzeria is located at 2040 E. Craig Road, Suite 101, North Las Vegas.
A previous version of this story did not include Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana.
McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.