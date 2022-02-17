5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says

Restaurant review site Yelp put five Southern Nevada pizza shops in its Top 100 list.

A finished pizza by restaurant owner and chef Giovanni Mauro at Old School Pizzeria in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A line stretching to the end of the block for Evel PieÕs free pizza giveaway in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Six Nevada restaurants are getting a piece of the country’s top honors for pizza spots, according to a Yelp ranking released this month.

Five Las Vegas-area and one Reno pizzeria are among the restaurant review website’s “Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S.”

No. 3 Smiling With Hope Pizza (Reno)

This Reno restaurant, at 6135 Lakeside Drive, Ste. 101, reached the highest spot on the list for Nevada locations at third. The accolade adds to other recognition for its quality, including honors from Food & Wine magazine, Money Magazine and USA Today. (The restaurant is temporarily closed and will reopen on Feb. 23.)

No. 29 Marsigliano’s Pizzeria

Marsigliano’s Pizzeria is located at 8125 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 170, Las Vegas.

No. 40 Lucino’s Pizza

Lucino’s Pizza is located at 3421 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas.

No. 55 Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana is located at 140 Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

No. 75 Evel Pie

Evel Pie is located at 508 Fremont St., Las Vegas.

No. 92 Old School Pizzeria

Old School Pizzeria is located at 2040 E. Craig Road, Suite 101, North Las Vegas.

Take a look at Yelp’s full list online.

A previous version of this story did not include Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.