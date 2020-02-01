5 ways to enjoy chili in Las Vegas

In a bowl, on a dog or gracing a burger, chili is warm-your-soul food for chilly days.

Southwest Chili at Cafe Americano. (Cafe Americano)

Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared. (Kitchen Table Squared)

Kitchen Table Squared

Kitchen Table Squared’s Chile Colorado gets its flavor from braised pork belly, three types of Mexican chilies, charred tortillas, lime, cilantro, onions and pickled jalapenos, garnished with pickled carrots and pickled onions, $13.

The Gramercy, 9205 W. Russell Road; also available at Kitchen Table, 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson; kitchentablesquared.com, kitchentablelv.com

Cafe Americano

For Cafe Americano’s hearty Southwest Chili, pork and beef are cooked with black beans, corn and roasted chilies with spiced tomato sauce and topped with chicharrons and avocado, $20.

Caesars Palace, 702-650-5921, caesars.com

American Coney Island

Don’t just have your chili; have your dog, too. The chili sauce at American Coney Island is made from a secret family recipe and you can get it in a bowl topped with ground beef and onions, on top of fries or as a chili dog, $3.85.

D Las Vegas, 800-274-5825, thed.com

PBR Rock Bar & Grill

It’s just like Mamacita used to make: the housemade chili at PBR is slow-cooked in the traditional way and topped with cheese and a drizzle of sour cream, $7.95.

Miracle Mile Shops, 702-750-1685, pbrrockbar.com

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer

Stack that chili, up to here: The chili cheeseburger at Black Tap is prime beef piled with house-made chili, American cheese, a zesty cheese sauce and frizzled onions, $18.

The Venetian, 702-414-2337, blacktap.com

