5 ways to enjoy chili in Las Vegas

Kitchen Table Squared
Kitchen Table Squared’s Chile Colorado gets its flavor from braised pork belly, three types of Mexican chilies, charred tortillas, lime, cilantro, onions and pickled jalapenos, garnished with pickled carrots and pickled onions, $13.
The Gramercy, 9205 W. Russell Road; also available at Kitchen Table, 1716 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson; kitchentablesquared.com, kitchentablelv.com
Cafe Americano
For Cafe Americano’s hearty Southwest Chili, pork and beef are cooked with black beans, corn and roasted chilies with spiced tomato sauce and topped with chicharrons and avocado, $20.
Caesars Palace, 702-650-5921, caesars.com
American Coney Island
Don’t just have your chili; have your dog, too. The chili sauce at American Coney Island is made from a secret family recipe and you can get it in a bowl topped with ground beef and onions, on top of fries or as a chili dog, $3.85.
D Las Vegas, 800-274-5825, thed.com
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
It’s just like Mamacita used to make: the housemade chili at PBR is slow-cooked in the traditional way and topped with cheese and a drizzle of sour cream, $7.95.
Miracle Mile Shops, 702-750-1685, pbrrockbar.com
Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer
Stack that chili, up to here: The chili cheeseburger at Black Tap is prime beef piled with house-made chili, American cheese, a zesty cheese sauce and frizzled onions, $18.
The Venetian, 702-414-2337, blacktap.com
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.