5 ways to have foie gras in Las Vegas

Chris Wessling

Bazaar Meat

Jose Andres’ very serious steak spot also shows off the chef’s playful side, especially in dishes such as cotton candy foie gras. Small skewers of foie coated with crispy amaranth come wrapped in the fluffy children’s treat, $8 apiece.

Sahara Las Vegas, 702-761-7610, thebazaar.com

Partage

The fine French cuisine offered at this Chinatown restaurant offers a level of creativity and sophistication rarely found in an off-Strip restaurant. And the foie gras in crème brulee form, served with cured duck prosciutto, ginger bread and seasonal fresh and dried fruits, is a prime example, $13.

3839 Spring Mountain Road, 702-582-5852, partage.vegas

Momofuku

One of the most popular dishes at David Chang’s Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas restaurant is a helping of bigeye tuna from the raw bar, nearly buried under a pile of shaved foie gras. Strawberries add fruity sugar to the mix, $38.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-2663, vegas.momofuku.com

STK

Chef Stephen Hopcraft offers a grown-up version of a childhood treat with his foie gras pop tart. A pocket of flaky puff pastry comes filled with the fatty liver and house-made preserves of fresh grapes, and is finished with vanilla icing, $26.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-698-7990, thecosmopolitanoflasvegas.com

Sparrow + Wolf

The restaurant’s Scrooge McDuck cocktail was named after the quacking cartoon character who loves to swim in a sea of his gold. It’s a Manhattan-style drink that features a wee bit of gold swimming in rye whiskey that’s been washed with duck fat, along with some grape nectar and simple syrup, $14.

4480 Spring Mountain Road, 702-790-2147, sparrowandwolflv.com

