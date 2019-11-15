5 ways to indulge in a satisfying flatbread in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Valley chefs draw influences from Philly to India, and beyond, and one is a dessert.

Hatch chile Philly flatbread at Carson Kitchen. (Chris Wessling)

Carson Kitchen

Chef Scott Simon recently rolled out a hatch chile Philly flatbread as part of Carson Kitchen’s new winter menu. It’s made with hatch cream cheese sauce, roasted hatch chiles, Philly-style steak and buttermilk fried onions, $15.

124 S. Sixth St., 702-473-9523, carsonkitchen.com

La Cave Wine and Food Hideaway

One of this restaurant’s most intriguing flatbreads is a dessert offering. The s’mores flatbread is a sweet treat loaded with toasted marshmallow, crushed graham cracker and both white and milk chocolate, $13.

Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-7375, wynnlasvegas.com

True Food Kitchen

Downtown Summerlin’s new “health-driven” dining spot is currently featuring a beet and goat cheese flatbread as a seasonal highlight. It’s also topped with fresh arugula, pumpkin seed and a cilantro pumpkin seed pesto that delivers a slight kick to the mix, $12.

10970 Rosemary Park Drive, 702-863-1000, truefoodkitchen.com/summerlin

Beauty & Essex

Celebrity chef Chris Santos’ local outpost recently introduced a chicken tikka masala flatbread, topped with chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber raita and cilantro to its menu. There’s also a vegan version that omits the chicken, and subs in baby spinach, $16.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 702-737-0707, beautyandessex.com

The Kitchen at Atomic

You can add this Fremont Street hot spot to the list of restaurants embracing goat as an ingredient these days. Their roasted goat flatbread pairs it with sherry caramelized onions, whipped ricotta, za’atar spice and herb vinaigrette, $13.

927 Fremont St., 702-534-3223 kitchenatatomic.vegas