50+ places to dine out for Mother’s Day

The Mother's Day 2022 menu at Peyote in downtown Las Vegas features shrimp tacos. (Credit Anthony Mair)

The Mother's Day 2022 menu at Bouchon in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip includes Bénédicte au crabe. (The Venetian)

Mother's Day 2022 service at Buddy V's Ristorante in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip includes a carving station. (Buddy V's Ristorante)

For Mother's Day 2022, Founders Coffee on St. Rose Parkway in Las Vegas is offering a special tea service. (Founders Coffee)

Red velvet churros are being served for Mother's Day 2022 at La Neta Cocina y Lounge in Las Vegas. (La Neta Cocina y Lounge)

Majordōmo Meat & Food (bar is shown) in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip is serving a three-course menu for Mother's Day 2022. (Rouse Photography)

The Mother's Day 2022 menu at Via Brasil Steakhouse in Las Vegas features skewered cuts of meat. (Via Brasil Steakhouse)

A selection of dishes for Mother's Day 2022 from SG Bar in Las Vegas. (Golden Entertainment, Inc.)

The dining room of Bistro 57 at Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas, where an Italian-inspired menu is being served for Mother's Day 2022. (Boyd Gaming)

The Mother's Day 2022 menu at Hawthorn Grill in the JW Marriott in Las Vegas includes a beef filet. (JW Marriott)

The Mother's Day 2022 menu at Brera Osteria in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip features baked Australian lobster tail. (The Venetian)

The Mother's Day 2022 menu at Chica in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip includes a baked meringue. (The Venetian)

The dining room at Bottiglia Cucina & Enotca in Las Vegas, where brunch and all-day specials are being featured for Mother's Day 2022. (Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca)

STK Steakhouse in The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip is offering several specials for Mother's Day 2022, including this Dungeness crab summer roll.

French toast and a Mom-mosa are being served for Mother's Day 2022 at Cabo Wabo Cantina in Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip. (Caesars Entertainment)

An heirloom tomato Caprese sandwich is one of the new dishes you can order on Mother's Day 2022 at North Italia restaurant in Las Vegas. (North Italia)

Scottish salmon marechiaro is one of the main course choices from the Mother's Day 2022 prix fixe menu at Ferraro's Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar in Las Vegas. (Ferraro's)

Ricotta cheesecake with a whisper of Grand Marnier is one of the Mother's Day 2022 specials at Trattoria Reggiano in Las Vegas.

Filet Oscar with lobster cream sauce is among the specials being served for Mother's Day 2022 at Kona Grill in Las Vegas.

Blueberry lemon pancakes are from the extensive brunch menu being served for Mother's Day 2022 at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Oysters grilled over charcoal are among the starters from the brunch menu being served for Mother's Day 2022 at Sparrow & Wolf in Las Vegas. (Ariana Genilla, The Golden Collective)

Restaurants across Las Vegas are offering special dishes and menus for Mother’s Day so here are some suggestions to celebrate the occasion. Mother’s Day ranks among the busiest dining days of the year, so make reservations early. This list will update as more information is received.

Downtown

Garden Court at Main Street Station is serving a brunch buffet with a salad bar, breakfast dishes, Asian and Mexican dishes, a Southern foods station, a carving station, desserts and more. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., $38.99 adults, 50 percent off for children 4 to 10, free for children 3 and younger, 702-387-1896.

Hash House a Go Go in the Plaza Hotel & Casino is serving these specials: California scramble with roast chicken and bacon, cream cheese-stuffed French toast, watermelon margarita and peach sparkling wine spritzer. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., from $14.99, 702-386-2594.

Peyote is presenting a three-course menu that features choice of challah French toast, shrimp ceviche with tostadas, or papalonas french fries in garlic sauce and cotija; choice of kale salad or Caesar salad; and choice of chilaquiles, shrimp tacos, mushroom croque madame, or grilled skirt steak and eggs. Craft cocktails include the Espresso-Self mingling vodka, espresso and Marula cream. DJ Elliot Wronski performs. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $50, 702-333-5568.

Siegel’s 1941 inside El Cortez Hotel & Casino is offering a free mimosa or dessert for every mom with the purchase of an entrée. 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 702-385-5200.

The Strip and vicinity

STK Steakhouse in the Cosmopolitan is offering these specials for brunch or dinner: Justin Rosé and Chandon Brut Rosé by the glass ($9.99); Dungeness crab summer roll ($41); Australian Wagyu picanha (top sirloin cap) with chimichurri ($85); Maine lobster ravioli with smoked paprika ($69); and molten chocolate cake with strawberry jam ($15). Roses will be passed out to tables. 702-698-7990.

Hash House a Go Go in The Linq is serving these specials: California scramble with roast chicken and bacon, cream cheese-stuffed French toast, watermelon margarita and peach sparkling wine spritzer. 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., from $14.99, 702-254-4646.

Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill in Palace Station is presenting specials like a complimentary mimosa for moms, avocado and egg on challah toast ($16), and salmon sandwich on brioche with fries ($22). 702-221-6513.

Cabo Wabo Cantina in Planet Hollywood is offering mothers a free Mom-mosa with purchase of an entrée, like brioche French toast, CW eggs Benedict or a breakfast burrito. 8 to 11 a.m., 702-385-2226.

Resorts World: At Brezza, the new brunch menu will be served in the dining room or on the terrace. Among the dishes: a tower of raw and cured seafood, salumi and Italian cheeses, caviar dumplings, handmade pastas like spring pea agnolotti, zucchini crêpes, and Piedmontese steak and eggs. Among the brunch pours: aperol spritzes, artisanal bloody Marys, and build-your-own mimosas and bellinis with proseccos and Dom Perignon. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (live jazz noon to 3 p.m.), 702-676-6014. Fuhu will be serving a four-course brunch that begins with gazpacho amuse-bouche, followed by a smoked salmon roll, lobster Benedict and chocolate-covered strawberries. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $85, $35 additional for bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys, 702-676-6907. ¡Viva! is serving a brunch of DJ Aravi, Maine lobster and Iberico chorizo tacos, a Rita! cocktail with Código 1530 Rosa Tequila and Whispering Angel Rosé, and Margs for Moms (first margarita is free). At dinner, the specials are a half-dozen Pacific oysters, wood-fire Maine lobster with grilled nopales, and roasted scallops with recado negro spice paste. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch, 5 to 10 p.m. dinner, with specials served May 6-8, 702-676-6020.

McCall’s Heartland Grill at The Strat is presenting a special brunch that will features cheeses, omelets, carved selections, desserts and more. 10a.m. to 3 p.m., $34.95 adults, $17.95 children 5 to 10, bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys $19.99, 702-383-4860. Top of the World restaurant is offering specials like Riesling-poached pear, mâche and brie salad ($18); New Zealand sea bream with freekeh and amaranth “risotto,” cippolini onions and baby eggplant ($55); and chocolate chiffon cake with strawberry compote and white chocolate mirror glaze ($16). Specials served May 6-8, 702-380-7711.

At The Venetian, Bouchon has a special three-course menu features brunch dishes like toast d’avocat, eggs Benedict and Bénédicte au crabe. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., $65, 702-414-6200. Brera Osteria is serving a special baked Australian lobster tail with black truffle cream sauce, buttered asparagus and roasted potatoes. ​4 to 10 p.m., 702-414-1227. Buddy V’s Ristorante guests may choose brunch dishes from several food stations set up throughout the restaurant. Highlights: Buddy’s Benedict, panettone French toast, mac-and-cheese carbonara, smoked salmon and oysters, slow-roasted porchetta, kids chicken Parmesan and pecan bread pudding. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $55 adult, $25 children younger than 10, $20 bottomless sangria, bellinis, mimosas, beer and wine, 702-607-2355. Chica is serving a special Latin American-inspired three-course menu showcases chorizo-stuffed lobster tail; Chilean sea bass with purple potato purée, jalapeño citrus and Brussels sprouts; and a baked meringue finale. Served at brunch and dinner, 702-805-8472. Majordōmo Meat & Food offers a special three-course menu that begins with chilled lobster and crab salad, followed by scallop-stuffed branzino and, for dessert, The Major Mess with tonka bean bavarois, strawberry and rosé ice. Served May 6 to 8, $118, 702-607-3060.

Henderson

The brunch special at Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca is stuffed banana French toast with mascarpone cream, fresh bananas and pecan syrup. All-day specials: melon and prosciutto salad with torn burrata, lobster tagliatelle with asparagus and lemon crème, and strawberry shortcake with vanilla custard and fresh strawberries. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. brunch, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all day, 702-617-7191.

Borracha Mexican Cantina inside Green Valley Ranch is sending out specials like spring salad with arugula, spinach and cotija ($12); Maine lobster enchiladas with roasted tomatillo salsa ($28); and pastel de queso housemade cheesecake with strawberry coulis ($12). 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 702-617-7190.

On Mother’s Day (and all during May), Founders Coffee on St. Rose Parkway is offering a special tea service (minimum of two guests) featuring a pot of blooming flower tea and a tiered tray loaded with mini-toasts, snacks and Founders bites. 1 to 6 p.m., $40 per person, 702-780-5554.

Hash House a Go Go is serving these specials: California scramble with roast chicken and bacon, cream cheese-stuffed French toast, watermelon margarita and peach sparkling wine spritzer. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., from $14.99, 702-898-4646.

Reflection Bay Golf Club is offering a brunch featuring a raw bar; fresh fruit and salad station; homemade biscuits with butters, james and sauces; a breakfast station with eggs, omelets, pancakes, chicken and waffles, and sides; a pizza and pasta station; a carving station; a dessert station; and unlimited “mom-mosas” and bloody Marys. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $69.99 adults, $29.99 children 3 to 11, 702-945-2158.

Summerlin

Hawthorn Grill, inside the Spa Tower Lobby of JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort, is presenting special menu additions like asparagus bisque with chive crème fraîche; baby kale salad with shaved Parmesan; chicken Marsala with garlic mashed potatoes; pan-roasted trout served with citrus beurre blanc; a 6-ounce petite filet with seasonal vegetables; and finally, a prime rib with a popover, creamed spinach and creamy horseradish. All items are à la carte. 702-507-5955.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar in Red Rock Casino is offering a special lobster Benedict at brunch and a special pan-seared sea bass with lavender beurre all day. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. brunch, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all day, 702-797-7344.

Kona Grill is serving these specials all day: Studio by Miraval Rosé and Chandon Brut Rosé by the glass ($8); jumbo asparagus wrapped in prosciutto ($12); lobster potstickers with lobster butter ($21); 8-ounce filet Oscar with lobster cream sauce ($42); and lemon bar with shortbread ($15). Roses will be passed out to tables. 702-547-5552.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge is pouring $25 bottomless mimosas and Palm Rosé by Whispering Angel. There’s also a $45 four-course brunch featuring a board with waffle bread pudding, jalapeño bacon, longaniza, scones and birria tacos; watermelon salad with cucumber, jicama, jalapeño and whipped feta; choice of camarones pastor, quiche con hongos (mushrooms), or surf and turf Benedict; and red velvet churros and abuelas buñuelos. From 11 a.m., 702-476-5484.

In the Suncoast Casino, 90 Ninety Bar & Grill is serving a sea bass special with asparagus, baby carrots, broccolini, fingerling potatoes and beurre blanc. 3 to 9 p.m., $36.95, 702-636-7111.

North Italia is presenting four new brunch and dinner dishes: heirloom tomato Caprese sandwich, hanger steak tagliata with charred broccolini, a bomba-style pizza with house ranch dipping sauce, and a side of fontina cheese and roasted sweet corn. Plus two new brunch cocktails. You, Me & Capri (Campari, peach, sparkling rosé) and a Vespa (Nikka Japanese vodka, rosé aperitivo, peach limoncello). 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 702-507-0927.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant is offering brunch dishes like huevos a la diabla topped with mild diabla sauce; a breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, diced ham, roasted potatoes, onions and chiles; and an omeleta Cancun with shrimp and crab meat, all covered in relleno sauce and melted cheese. Dishes come with fresh fruit, buñuelos and California sparkling wine. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 702-982-0111.

Hash House a Go Go is serving these specials: California scramble with roast chicken and bacon, cream cheese-stuffed French toast, watermelon margarita and peach sparkling wine spritzer. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., from $14.99, 702-718-4646.

At Trattoria Reggiano, you’ll find these specials: panzanella with heirloom tomatoes ($14); pan-seared brown-butter branzino ($40); and ricotta cheesecake with a hint of Grand Marnier ($10). 702-749-6966.

At Via Brasil Steakhouse at brunch, look for shrimp, ham, and skewered cuts of beef like picanha (top sirloin cap) and tri-tip, plus a salad bar with sides, eggs Benedict, and made-to-order pancakes, waffles and omelets. The dinner menu features 19 proteins (including salmon, Brazilian sausage and beef short ribs), plus salad bar and sides. Both meals include a complimentary cocktail for mothers and a $25 gift card. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. brunch, $39.99, and 3 to 9 p.m. dinner, $54.99, 702-804-1400.

North Las Vegas

Bistro 57 in the Aliante Casino will offer a three-course Italian-inspired menu that begins with fried green tomato Caprese, followed by chicken and shrimp carbonara tossed with linguine, then cannoli with sweet ricotta cream for dessert. From 3 p.m., $48, 702-692-7777.

In the Cannery Casino, Carve Prime Rib will serve a special all-you-can-enjoy experience featuring smoked salmon with accoutrements, seafood martini cocktails, snow-crab legs, peel-and-eat shrimp, catch of the day, roast chicken, brunch standards, filet mignon tips, mini dessert station and more. $20 mimosa kits feature one bottle of sparkling wine and three juices. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., $45 adults, $25 children 10 and younger, 702-507-7777.

Paradise

Cornerstone Classic American Steakhouse in the Gold Coast casino will offer a three-course menu with choice of soup or salad, choice of shrimp and center-cut filet or baked sole stuffed with lump crab meat, and strawberry cheesecake to finish. 4 to 9 p.m., $48, 702-367-7111.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar is serving a four-course dinner featuring choice of buffalo mozzarella, carpaccio di Manzio or vitello tonnato; choice of lobster risotto, pistachio basil gnocchi, or spaghetti cacio e peppe with tuna; choice of pollo Vesuvio, veal piccata, braised rabbit, salmon with lemon herb risotto; and choice of tiramisù, pistachio ice cream or cannoli. 4 to 10 p.m., $95, 702-364-5300.

ONE Steakhouse in Virgin Hotels will offer a complimentary sparkling wine toast for all mothers, plus, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the bar downstairs, a petite shellfish platter and a half-off sommelier select menu. 702-522-8111.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews will serve new menu items like a Philly mac-and-cheese bowl, a barbecue chicken melt and Mom’s meatloaf. Moms will receive a gift certificate for a free burger on a future visit. Walk-ins welcome. 725-735-5400.

Silverado Ranch

South Point Hotel Casino & Spa has many options. Guests must be 21+ to order prix fix menus. Phone: 702-796-7111.

Coronado Café will serve a three-course meal featuring choice of cream of asparagus soup, Bibb lettuce salad or fresh fruit salad; choice of chicken Oscar with crab meat, medallions of beef Coronado with sautéed mushrooms or Monte Cristo sandwich with fruit cup; choice of strawberry cream pie or poached pear with vanilla ice cream; and choice of a cocktail or glass of wine. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., $17.95.

Garden Buffet will offer brunch with bottomless sparkling wine, mimosas and bloody Marys; steak and eggs; salad bar; breakfast dishes; carving station; dessert; and more. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., $24.95 card members, $27.95 non-members.

Primarily Prime Rib will serve a three-course meal with choice of a bottle of 2019 William Hill cabernet sauvignon or 2020 chardonnay for every two people; choice of shrimp cocktail, seasonal greens salad, or chicken and mushroom gratin; choice of dry-aged prime rib, twin medallions of beef, or grilled halibut and sautéed shrimp duo; and choice of fresh strawberries with whipped cream, white chocolate Grand Marnier mousse, warm mini doughnuts or Victoria sponge cake. 2 to 9 p.m., $41.

Don Vito’s will offer a three-course meal featuring choice of a bottle of 2019 William Hill cabernet sauvignon or 2020 chardonnay for every two people; choice of baby lettuce and pancetta salad, pesto and rotisserie chicken flatbread or seafood cannelloni; choice of pistachio-crusted branzino, Nonna’s chicken fettuccine or beef medallion with grilled shrimp; and choice of apple torta, Sicilian strawberry shortcake, or white chocolate and hazelnut mousse. 3 to 9 p.m., $47.

Silverado Steak House will serve a four-course meal featuring choice of a bottle of 2019 William Hill cabernet sauvignon or 2020 chardonnay for every two people; choice of grilled asparagus and prosciutto crostini, roasted baby mushrooms or shrimp cocktail; choice of cream of parsnip soup, seasonal baby lettuce salad or tableside dinner salad; choice of beef medallion stuffed with crab meat, roast chicken, or hazelnut and thyme-crusted branzino; and choice of blueberry sour cream tart, s’mores parfait or cherry strudel with ice cream. 4 to 10 p.m., $62.

Spring Valley

SG Bar (part of PT’s Taverns group) will offer a live DJ, a bloody Mary and Bellini garnish bar, and new brunch items like warm beignets ($8), fresh banana nut loaf ($8), chili smashed-avocado toast ($12), egg white frittata ($13), a proper breakfast sandwich (brioche, sausage, scrambled eggs, caramelized onions; $13), and Guinness pancakes topped with malted honey butter and granola ($12). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 702-320-4700.

Sparrow & Wolf will celebrate with drinks like green (tomatillo) bloody Marys ($15) or As Much As Mom Can Handle mimosas ($35); with starters like hamachi and salmon roe, grilled oysters or a charcuterie board ($21-28); and a menu ($49) with three choices for the first course (including beef tartare steak and eggs), three choices for the second course (including oxtail Benedict with chili jam hollaindaise), and duck confit cinnamon rolls (!) for dessert. Every mom will leave with flowers. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 702-790-2147.

Boulder City, Laughlin, Pahrump

Rail Explorers of Boulder City is offering an all-ages, 8-mile, downhill, pedal-assisted ride powered by the group’s custom-built electric propulsion motors. A light brunch of coffee, pastries and fruit will be served (mimosas for 21+); includes free entry to Nevada State Railroad Museum. Rides begin 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. May 7 and 8. Cost: $110 tandem bike, $185 quad bike for four. Book online or call 877-833-8588.

Café Aquarius in Aquarius Casino Resort, Laughlin, is presenting two prix fixe menus featuring grilled pork chop with applewood-smoked bacon, garlic herb mashed potatoes, and fresh broccoli and cauliflower, or blackened salmon with sun-dried tomato béarnaise. Each meal comes with choice of soup or salad and wild berry cheescake. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., $30, 800-622-5825.

Golden Harvest Café in the Pahrump Nugget is serving a special oven-roasted chicken breast with honey bourbon sauce, baby carrots, asparagus and rice. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., $15, 775-751-6500.

Stockman’s Steakhouse in the Pahrump Nugget is serving a special featuring a chicken breast stuffed with shrimp, cheese and mushrooms that’s topped with cheese sauce. Includes choice of soup or salad. 4 to 9 p.m., $32, 775-751-6500.

